Public hearings announced for voter ID, minimum wage initiatives

Secretary of State Bob Evnen has announced dates for public hearings on two statewide initiatives that will appear on the November general election ballot.

The first, a voter ID constitutional amendment, initiative measure 432, would require Nebraskans to present valid photo ID to vote and authorize the Legislature to pass laws specifying the ID requirements.

The second, a minimum wage statute, initiative measure 433, would implement a statewide plan to slowly increase Nebraska's minimum wage from $9 to $15 by 2026 and provide annual adjustments afterward.

“The purpose of the meetings is to educate citizens and the media on the initiatives prior to the elections,” Evnen said.

Under state law, Evnen is required to host public meetings in each of the state's three congressional districts.

District 1's hearing will be Oct. 18 in Hearing Room 1525 at the state Capitol. The minimum wage hearing will be 1:30-4:30 p.m. and the voter ID hearing will follow from 6-9 p.m.

Omaha's Thompson Alumni Center will host the hearing for District 2 on Oct. 11. The voter ID hearing will be 1:30-4:30 p.m. and the minimum wage hearing will run from 6-9 p.m.

The hearing for District 3 will be held Oct. 6 in North Platte's McDonald Belton Theater. The minimum wage hearing will be 1-4 p.m. and the voter ID hearing will be 4-7 p.m.

Informational pamphlets have been prepared and will be available at each hearing, as well as from county election offices and the office of the Secretary of State. Information about the initiatives can also be found on the Secretary of State’s website.

Early ballots for the Nov. 8 general election will be sent out starting Oct. 3.