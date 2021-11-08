 Skip to main content
Public help needed to stuff police cruisers for Grand Island Crisis Center
Area law enforcement are asking the public to help support the Grand Island Crisis Center by stuffing a police cruiser with needed supplies.

The event will take place from noon-4 p.m. Sunday at the Grand Island HyVee.

The Grand Island Crisis Center serves residents in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties.

The list of needs include toiletries, laundry soap, dryer sheets, dish soap, pots and pans, baking dishes, electric skillet, coffee pot, pillows and pillow cases, bedding, area rugs and curtains, kitchen table and chairs, dressers, card table, clocks, wall art, aluminum foil, plastic wrap, garbage and storage bags and paper products.

