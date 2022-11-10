Quilts presented to dozen veterans

A group of veterans who received Quilts of Valor Thursday included members of a strong military family.

Brendan Hoselton and Dylan Gilliland, who are brothers, are both former Marines. Gilliland, 27, and Hoselton, 22, were each in the Marines for four years.

Their father, Bill Hoselton, did not receive a quilt Thursday, but he posed for a picture with his two sons and their quilts.

Bill Hoselton, 71, spent two years in the Army, in 1970 and 1971. He came home from Vietnam with two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star.

Even Marines get cold. When Brendan Hoselton found out he was getting a quilt, he thought it was "too good to be true." He said he'll snuggle with it when it's cold. He will also wrap it around him on his way to his deer stand.

His brother was equally happy. All three men live in Hastings.

It was the 15th straight year that members of the Loose Threads Sewing Circle presented veterans with quilts. Spouses and other family members joined the veterans at the ceremony, held in the Liberty Room of the United Veterans Club.

The project, which has been going since 2008, is done in conjunction with the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Grand Island. The medical center provides the veterans, and the Loose Threads group furnishes the quilts. Trevor Stryker and Heidi DeGodt were on hand from the VA.

Two members of the Loose Threads group, Dorothy Alexander and Sandy Larkey, described each quilt as they presented them.

Comfort is as important as warmth. Alexander pointed out that one of the quilts "has a nice, soft, fleecy back on it."

Alexander, 82, made eight of the quilts. Her pace has slowed down a bit, but she used to spend four to eight hours a day at the sewing machine. She now quilts three or four days a week.

Why does Alexander make quilts for veterans? She once saw a quote from Mother Teresa: "Not all of us can do great things, but we can do small things with great love."

Larkey, who lives in Guide Rock, and Alexander, a Superior resident, were joined Thursday by Angel Elledge, also of Superior.

The other member of the Loose Threads group is Nancy Sauvageau of Superior, who was not present.

At the end of the ceremony, Larkey gave the veterans a reminder. "These quilts are to be used. Don't hang them up on the wall," she said.

In addition to Hoselton and Gilliland, the other quilt recipients were Kahle Sadd of Doniphan, Bryan Carmichael of Wood River, Cameron Miner of St. Libory, Keith Witter of Grand Island, Zachary Frink of Wood River, David Noe of Gibbon, Mitchell Borgmann of Kearney, Cody Young of Geneva, John Mafnas of Hastings and Verdecia Dunbar of Grand Island.