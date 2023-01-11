Grand Island Railside District business closing

Small Town Famous, which opened in downtown Grand Island last April, is closing its doors. The store, located at 301 W. Third St., will close on Sunday. Small Town Famous will continue to operate in downtown Hastings, where it's moving into a new, larger location.
The business is owned by Jacque and Matt Cranson. The remaining Grand Island hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
