Whether you’re visiting a restaurant or listening to music in Amur Plaza, it’s likely you’ve seen some new artwork in town.

Twelve temporary sculptures are in Grand Island’s historic district as part of Sculpture Walk Railside.

In its second year in Grand Island, the year-long art display is part of an even bigger project called Sculpture Walk Across Nebraska, also known as SWAN. A growing number of communities across the state are seeking to join Norfolk, Grand Island and Valentine in this art project. Currently, one new community a year is accepted. The additional community for 2024 has been selected, but not yet announced.

Railside Business Improvement District board members helped bring the sculptures to the area. Tom Ziller, of Ziller Tile, and Dana Jelinek, with Grand Island Tourism, have worked on the project for the last two years.

“These displays are for walkable areas in various communities, so we invite locals and visitors to walk our Railside district,” Jelinek said. “See all of the pieces, not just the ones outside your favorite business, then vote for your favorite.”

This year’s Sculpture Walk Railside selected pieces are from artists based in Colorado, South Dakota, Tennessee and Nebraska. Grand Island artists Doug Jensen and Brad Czaplewski each have pieces in this year’s walk. This is the first year for Jensen and the second for Czaplewski.

Jelinek and Ziller encourage people to download the Otocast app where more information about each sculpture can be found. The app features audios by, or about, the artists. Those wanting to view the art can also learn more by visiting arriverailside.com, where they may also vote for People’s Choice.

The current sculptures will remain here until May, when the 2024 selections will arrive.

In late summer, a call for artists will go out throughout the central United States in an effort to seek next year’s sculptures. Submissions are reviewed by a committee, then, in a sports style draft selection, the participating towns come together to select the art for their communities.

Each artist receives $1,000 for transporting their sculpture to the sculpture walk location and leaving it there for one year. The artwork is available for sale, however it must remain in the sculpture walk through the remainder of the contracted time.

Sponsors are sought yearly to cover the stipends, installation costs and associated expenses. This year’s program sponsors are Grand Island Tourism and Margaret Hornady-David. Many of the initial costs for things like permanent bases were covered last year by Grow Grand Island.

Ziller, who not only helps coordinate the exhibit but also went to art school, reminds people of the importance of public art. He notes that temporary displays, like Sculpture Walk Railside, energize walkable areas because the art remains fresh and new.

Jelinek added that the walk is a fun thing to do with friends, family or visitors. The most popular pieces are those that are interactive. For each of the two years Grand Island has participated, at least one sculpture has been interactive. She invites you to explore and find this year’s.

Physical maps of all the sculpture locations are available at the Grand Island Tourism office at 201 W. Third St. After hours, brochures may be found in the outside literature racks.

Weekend or evening, guided tours for groups of 10-15 are available with a donation toward Sculpture Walk Railside. A public tour is available on Aug. 23, however spots are filling quickly.

For more information, contact Sherry at the Railside Business Improvement District, 308-398-7022; or Jelinek at the Grand Island Tourism Office, 308-382-4400.