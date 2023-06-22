RANDOLPH — A Randolph resident has filed a lawsuit to keep an emotional support dog city leaders say is a pit bull that's prohibited from living within city limits under Randolph's dangerous dog ordinance.

Kandice Cooke says that by ordering her to remove her dog, the Randolph City Council is denying her right to reasonable accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act and is also violating the Fair Housing Act. She's seeking more than $13.3 million for emotional trauma, mental anguish, time spent challenging the city's ruling and 43 years of medication and therapy expenses if she has to give up her dog.

"My life has been in turmoil ever since I moved here," Cooke said in the lawsuit against the city and city council filed in U.S. District Court in Omaha.

Cooke, who is representing herself, has asked a judge to expedite the case and issue a no-contact order against the city, whose police chief she says has harassed her. Cooke said she's been ticketed four times totaling $400 for violating the city ordinance by continuing to keep the dog.

Cooke said she moved from Minnesota to Randolph on March 22 and the following day went to city hall to set up utility accounts and register her dog, Rufus. Unable to register him without a vaccination record, Cooke returned the following day and said the city clerk notified her of the city's dangerous dog ordinance when she listed Rufus as a pit bull.

The city's dangerous dog ordinance prohibits American pit bull terriers, American Staffordshire terriers and Staffordshire bull terriers within city limits but says the breeds are permissible if the dog is a certified service animal.

Cooke said Rufus is a boxer-pit bull mix, mostly boxer, but she had to register him as a pit bull because that's what his previous owners who surrendered him to the Humane Society called him. She said the Humane Society and her veterinarian were required to list Rufus as a pit bull because of the previous owners' statement. Cooke said after she explained Rufus' background, the city clerk allowed her to register the dog.

The next day, Cooke said, a police officer came to her house and said Rufus was not allowed within city limits because he's a pit bull. Cooke said she was issued a warning citation when she tried to explain Rufus was an emotional support dog she'd had for three years.

At an April 12 city council meeting, Cooke asked council members to approve her dog license application under the service animal exception. Two days later, she said, the council ruled against her and said Rufus needed to be removed by April 30 or the city would impound him.

Randolph mayor Dwayne Schutt said Cooke's documentation doesn't make it clear that Rufus is a service animal.

"If it was a true service dog and had all the correct paperwork, then we would abide by it," Schutt said. "With the right paperwork, we would have no problem."

Cooke said she's supplied documents from two psychologists and her treating physician supporting her need for a support animal. Rufus also is licensed with the state of Nebraska as an emotional support animal and is certified by the Assistance Dogs of America, Cooke said. She could pay for genetic testing to determine if Rufus is more boxer than pit bull, but has no plans to do so.

"It doesn't matter. He hasn't qualified under the (city's) criteria for a vicious animal," she said.

Cooke said the situation has caused her to have panic attacks and PTSD flashbacks, and she can't afford to move because she spent all her money buying her home in Randolph.