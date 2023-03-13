Redevelopment to begin soon, it’s important to look at what’s been said about the project so far.

Plans for the Conestoga Mall redevelopment are underway as the Woodsonia Real Estate have purchased the property on March 1. Groundbreaking for the project is projected to happen during the summer.

Located between Highway 281 and Webb Road, and 13th Street and State Street, the Conestoga Mall has had a significant property tax decline over the last decade. Today, its valuation is roughly $10 million, having lost $12 million since 2013.

Woodsonia, a real estate company based in Elkhorn, has been pursuing a $220 million redevelopment project for the Conestoga Mall since November. A contingency in the redevelopment contract was Woodsonia purchasing the property from the Namdar Realty Group, headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

The project will turn the interior mall into exterior storefronts called the “Conestoga Marketplace.” The plans include adding a four-story housing complex, a five-story hotel, an upgrade to AMC Theater and a new major retailer as an anchor store.

Grand Island City Council approved the large-scale development contract from Woodsonia and the Grand Island Community Redevelopment Authority for Conestoga Mall on Dec. 20. The council had previously approved a zoning change ordinance for the property on Nov. 22.

A lot of the project will be funded through the issuance of tax increment development revenue bonds, but Grand Island will contribute $5.5 million to help pay for infrastructure and other costs. Also, Grow Grand Island has committed $1 million and the Community Redevelopment Authority has committed $200,000 a year for up to 20 years.’

The anchor store will be 148,000 square feet and built on Lot 3 of the Conestoga Mall Eighth Subdivision. Construction of the anchor store is still a few years away, as it is estimated to begin in the fall of 2024 or the spring of 2025.

After much speculation, Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele recently confirmed that the new anchor store for the redevelopment will be Target. Steele said that Target has already purchased the property that it plans to occupy from Woodsonia.

Conestoga Mall has had many stores close their doors over the years, with Sears and Younkers being the first in 2018. The next major store to close was J.C. Penney in 2020.

More recently, Hot Topic closed on March 24, with Dillard’s departure set to occur on March 28.

Chain retails are not the only stores to leave as K.O. Toys & Arcade will be moving out on March 31. Also, The Country Wagon’s last day for customers will be March 26.

Local restaurants have also been vacating the mall, with New York Pizza & Italian Restaurant having moved to 2848 S. Locust St. after being in the mall for over a year. Having worked in the mall since 1993, Imperial Palace Express will be closing in late March and moving to 2504 S. Locust St.

Best Buy will stay in its current location while the remainder of the mall is converted to exterior storefronts.

Any remaining tenants on the northside will be moved to the southside, reconstruction on the north can begin. After reconstruction is done, tenants will then be moved back to the north, and the south facility will be demolished to make way for the anchor store.

The old Sears location will also be demolished to extend 16th Street over to Overland Drive, as a way to divide the new housing from the mall.

Construction efforts will begin in the summer of 2023. The plan is to have existing retailers opening their new spaces in 2025 and the major retailer in 2026.

Including the housing complex and the hotel, it’s estimated that the entire project will be completed in 10 years.