Many of you who have followed this column will probably remember we have a son named Paul who happens to have Down syndrome.

World Down Syndrome Day is March 21 — 3-21. This symbolizes the third copy of the 21st chromosome that causes Down syndrome. In other genetic conditions life is not possible. But a person can live with an extra 21st chromosome.

This diagnosis means different things for different individuals. Paul is 30 years old now. He has two part-time jobs. He bags groceries at Hy-Vee and does a variety of jobs at Trader Joe’s from bagging, facing shelves, sweeping, and offering demos of Trader Joe’s products.

Paul recently had a performance review at Trader Joe’s. Paul’s boss shared a letter their regional manager received. A lady wrote, “I came in this morning, fairly irritated from my day. But then, when I was checking out, a nice young man named Paul was bagging my groceries. He did it absolutely perfectly, and when I told him that, he gave me the brightest smile. I walked out of there feeling happy. So hopefully you have some sort of employee recognition program. I would like to nominate Paul.”

Hearing things like that makes us happy too! In fact for us it’s like receiving an Olympic Gold Medal. We have always appreciated Paul’s kindness and acceptance of others. Paul would never say a bad word about anyone.

I have wondered how the world would be different if people with Down syndrome ruled the world. Dr. Dennis McGuire said these things:

Affection, hugging and caring for others would make a big comeback. Everyone would become very accustomed to the joys of hugging.

All people would be encouraged to develop their gifts for helping others. In our world, too often people with Down syndrome are done for by others, when in fact they are great givers.

We believe too, that a stuffy high society would probably not do well in the world of Down syndrome. However big dress up dances would flourish. People with Down syndrome love dressing up and dancing at big shindigs.

People would be refreshingly honest and genuine. People with Down syndrome are nothing if not straightforward and unpretentious. As the expression goes, “what you see is what you get.”

When you say to people with Down syndrome, “You did a good job,” most would say simply and matter-of-factly, “Yes I did!”

I have thought about what a political debate between two people with Down syndrome would be like. They would never put down the other candidate. They wouldn’t make long boring speeches. At the end, they wouldn’t even care who won. There would be spontaneous singing, dancing and hugging.

I have always been impressed by what my son and others can teach us about the world of Down syndrome. That world sounds a lot to me like what Jesus called “the Kingdom of God.” In fact Jesus teachings on love and acceptance sounds a lot like what my son has taught me.

Prayer: Our Lord, may we accept the lessons you try to teach us from whatever source. Amen