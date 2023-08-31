There’s a richness in the Old Testament that a lot of us miss out on.

In the summer I like to preach about some of the Old Testament characters like Daniel or Noah or Moses or Elijah or Abraham or Sarah. One person most of us miss is Enoch. We don’t know much about Enoch. We know he is the great-great-great-great-grandson of Adam and Eve. Enoch was the father of Methuselah who lived longer than any person in the Bible. Enoch lived 365 years but Methuselah lived 969 years.

About the only other things we know about Enoch is what we read in Genesis 5:24, “Enoch walked with God, then he was no more, because God took him.”

A writer by the name of Virginia Ely expanded on the scripture with a story she wrote:

“Enoch and God walked together every day. And every day they walked a little further and a little further. Finally one day God said, ‘Enoch, I believe it now is closer to my house than it is to yours. Why don’t you come home with me?’”

Wouldn’t it be great to be known as someone who walked with God? Even if that’s all anybody knew. That would be good. By the way there are only two people who didn’t die on earth. Do you know who the other was? It was the great prophet Elijah. Elijah went to heaven on a fiery chariot! I’m not a really fiery chariot kind of guy. I’d rather just drive to heaven in one of my old Chryslers. Walking to heaven would also be good.

When I was in college at the University of Nebraska, I met a lot of people in the Christian groups I was involved in who set out walking with Christ. Unfortunately, many fell away. For various reasons they got off the road with Jesus. Fortunately the great thing is we can quickly get back on the path with Jesus.

As time goes on there are many things that can distract us from walking with the Lord. Many people let the world crowd out their fellowship with God through a multitude of activities with family and jobs and hobbies. We have less and less time with God. It usually happens gradually and don’t even notice for a while.

There are steps we can take to get back to walking with God. First is regular worship with God. It is easy these days to get many church services on our computers. Second, we need to spend time in prayer every day. Praying with God is available any time, day or night. Of course it helps to read the Bible to build up our spiritual muscle.

How is your walk with God going? Is God calling you to walk closer than before?

Prayer: Our Lord, what a privilege it is to journey with you. Help us not to take that for granted. Amen.