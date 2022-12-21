Rhule delivers top-30 class in first crack at Nebraska

A little over three weeks isn't a lot of time to construct a recruiting class.

Wednesday was the start of the early signing period, and Nebraska ended up with 27 players — 21 high school signees and six transfer portal additions. Only seven of those players landed on Nebraska before Matt Rhule took over as head coach.

Exactly three weeks after he was formally introduced, Rhule delivered a recruiting class that no one would have predicted in November — the by-product of a clearly defined vision from him and his coaching staff.

“The mistake a lot of guys make when they take over a new job is to feel like they have to go rush out and get a bunch of guys,” Rhule said. “… We were really honest and direct with people; some kids it was right for and some it wasn’t. But, in the end I think we got enough guys that really believe in what we believe in.”

It may be a common trait among Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class, but belief means something different for each individual recruit.

For example, Manor (Texas) edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen believes in Rhule and Nebraska because their relationship goes back several years. When Rhule tried to recruit Umanmielen’s older brother, current Florida Gator Princely Umanmielen, he stopped by Lady T Kitchen, their mother’s restaurant, in the process.

Four years later, a return to the same family and the same restaurant paid dividends.

“Some of these kids that are committed to us, I’ve known them since they were in seventh or eighth grade,” Rhule said. “We have a lot of people in Texas that we care about and they know how we do things, so we’ll recruit Texas every year as an elite priority.”

Indeed, many of the recruits who Rhule has known for years go back to his time at Baylor from 2015-17. Nebraska has signed four Texans in its 2023 class, and look for Rhule to continue recruiting in an area of the country where his connections run deep.

Another Rhule hotbed is the northeast, especially in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Rhule recruited the area heavily while at Temple, and those connections helped lead to commitments from Harrisburg (Pa.) defensive lineman Vincent-Carroll Jackson, Philadelphia safety Rahmir Stewart and Palmyra (N.J.) running back Kwinten Ives.

Looking at those three recruits and NU’s 2023 class as a whole reveals something about Rhule’s recruiting strategy. Upside. Carroll-Jackson never played football before his senior year of high school and Ives is a hybrid running back/wide receiver who many schools passed over.

There’s track and field stars Brice Turner (Bay City, Texas) and Jaylen Lloyd (Omaha Westside), who few schools saw as FBS football players — but Rhule did. And then there’s Eric Fields (Ardmore, Okla.), who, up until Thursday, did not have any recruiting stars from major outlets until 247Sports Composite tabbed him as a three-star talent hours before he inked his commitment to Nebraska.

Rhule calls Fields an “elite player and excellent talent.”

Those players might not be the conventional three-star prospects who’ve been recruited since they were sophomores, but Nebraska still wanted them.

“There’s a big difference between great recruits and great players; sometimes they’re the same thing, but there’s a lot of guys who are really good recruits and there’s a lot of guys who are really good players.”

The final aspect of Rhule’s first Nebraska recruiting class worth noting is the number of players who are linemen. Nebraska signed five offensive linemen and five defensive linemen/edge rushers, in addition to transfer portal targets on both sides of the ball.

As a coach who spent many of his early years coaching along the defensive line, Rhule knows just how important it is to get linemen in the program and develop them for several years.

“I’ll never, ever, ever not take a talented offensive or defensive lineman; that’s what wins games,” Rhule said. “When you have a great O-line and D-line and they’re the right guys, the whole vibe in the locker room is different. You have kind of that rugged team that you want.”

In terms of Nebraska’s recruiting rankings, a big Signing Day performance has lifted the Huskers to No. 31 nationally according to On3, No. 28 from 247Sports and No. 26 via Rivals as of Wednesday evening. Two of Nebraska’s other recruiting targets, cornerback Ethan Nation (Roswell, Ga.) and edge rusher Cameron Lenhardt (Bradenton, Fla.), will announce their commitments during the Under Armour All-America Game on Jan. 3.

Regardless of recruiting rankings, past performances or national profiles, Rhule and his staff sought out players who truly wanted to be at Nebraska. It may be years until the results of that approach are easily seen, but for now, Rhule can rest easy knowing he accomplished that goal.

“I think the key for me is to make sure I recruit guys who want to be here, not who want to come for the best NIL deal,” Rhule said. “I’m just trying to find winners and put them on the field.”