Rhule has eye focused on in-state recruiting

n his first days as Nebraska’s football coach, Matt Rhule called up all of the Huskers' 2023 commits.

Considering many of those players lost their position coach or primary recruiter — or both — Rhule wanted to know where they stood with Nebraska. Most of those conversations were cordial and short as coach and player got to know each other. But, when Rhule called up Scottsbluff offensive lineman Brock Knutson, he was surprised at what he heard.

“He said, ‘Coach, I’m a Husker. I don’t care who the head coach is.’ I kind of laughed, hoping he would pet my ego a little bit and say he was dying to play for me or something but that just really hit me,” Rhule said. “This is how we are going to build this — with big, physical tough guys from this region.”

Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class is already a success in terms of that goal. Eight of the 21 players who signed with Nebraska on Wednesday are in-state recruits, which is the most players NU has signed from within its borders since 1998.

Four in-state recruits — Knutson, Gunnar Gottula (Lincoln Southeast), Sam Sledge (Creighton Prep) and Maverick Noonan (Elkhorn South) — were already locked in on Nebraska when Rhule arrived. But, he still had to convince them to stay all while fighting to land Nebraska’s other in-state targets.

Rhule went after a pair of Omaha Westside teammates, wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd and kicker Tristan Alvano, and landed both along with Gretna offensive lineman Mason Goldman. Then, the final addition was a signing day commitment from Lincoln East athlete Malachi Coleman, the highest-ranked in-state prospect Nebraska has signed since Baker Steinkuhler in 2008.

“Maybe there is a narrative that there is not speed (in Nebraska). Well, we went and got one of the fastest players in the nation from right here and one of the best track athletes in the nation right here,” Rhule said. “But, the biggest thing that hit me was how much those guys just really want to play football for the University of Nebraska.”

Nebraska would not have been able to sign eight in-state players if not for the efforts Rhule and his coaching staff underwent in the past three weeks. Just about every NU assistant coach made stops to high schools around the state, as did Rhule. There were in-home visits, cryptic emoji tweets and stops to Runza that all helped Nebraska keep ahold of some of the state’s best talent.

“I think it’s important for a lot of guys to get out and cover as much ground as possible, so that’s what we were trying to do,” Nebraska special teams coordinator Ed Foley said Wednesday. “We’re going to be in the schools more than anybody else, and we’re keeping these guys.”

That being said, Rhule and his staff weren’t able to keep all of Nebraska’s FBS talent. Archbishop Bergan linebacker Kade McIntyre was already set on Oklahoma and Gretna quarterback Zane Flores was locked in on Oklahoma State long before Rhule arrived. Pierce tight end Ben Brahmer, a longstanding Nebraska commit, opted to go with coaches at Iowa State that he’d known for years rather than weeks. Lastly, Nebraska couldn’t secure a last-minute flip of Lincoln High’s Beni Ngoyi from Iowa State.

“I want the local kids to stay here and play here at Nebraska,” Rhule said. “We got a lot of them and a couple we didn't get, but the ones that we got came for the right reasons; they want to be here.”

This commitment toward in-state recruiting was not only important for Nebraska’s 2023 fortunes, but also for the future of Nebraska’s recruiting classes. The number of FBS commits within the state continues to rise, and they haven’t always landed on Nebraska.

In the last five years alone, Nebraska lost out on Omaha Burke’s Xavier Watts (Notre Dame), Omaha Westside’s Avante Dickerson (Oregon), Bellevue West’s Keagan Johnson (Iowa) along with the state’s four highest-ranked 2022 prospects. Omaha Burke linebacker Devon Jackson signed with Oregon, Omaha Central offensive lineman Deshawn Woods went to Wyoming and Bellevue West tight ends Kaden Helms and Micah Riley-Ducker signed with Oklahoma and Auburn.

Rhule’s efforts toward reversing that trend are necessary, especially with another talented in-state class on the way in 2024. That class includes Bellevue West quarterback Daniel Kaelin and his wide receivers Dae’vonn Hall and Isaiah McMorris, who all have NU offers. Then, there’s Ainsworth tight end Carter Nelson, a four-star athlete who has picked up offers from over a dozen Power Five programs.

You’d also be remiss to overlook Omaha Westside’s Caleb Benning, a top-tier defensive back recruit, or Omaha Central offensive lineman Caleb Pyfrom and Lincoln High cornerback Donald DeFrand, a pair of prospects on the rise. No matter how you slice it, there’s talent to be had in Nebraska. There are FBS recruits in Omaha and Lincoln, sure, but they’re in Scottsbluff, Ainsworth and Pierce, too.

With Nebraska’s 2023 in-state recruiting now complete, it’s onto 2024 with an eye toward the future from Rhule.

"I think you always start at home,” Rhule said of his commitment to in-state recruiting. “The key to long-term success is for every fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh-graders in the state of Nebraska to grow up dreaming of playing out here. They have to see other kids just like them do that.”