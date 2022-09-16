Ricketts names interim state corrections director, fire marshal

LINCOLN — Two weeks after Nebraska's corrections director and fire marshal announced their imminent resignations, Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed interim replacements to lead both agencies starting in October.

Diane Sabatka-Rine will replace Scott Frakes at the state's Department of Correctional Services and Doug Hohbein will become Nebraska's interim Fire Marshal, replacing Chris Cantrell, the governor's office announced in a press release Friday afternoon.

Both incoming directors will serve for the remainder of Ricketts' term, which will officially end in January after November's gubernatorial election.

Sabatka-Rine is a 40-year veteran of the department that she'll take over Oct. 8.

A Nebraska native and graduate of Wayne State College, she had been serving as the department's chief of operations — the second-in-command under Frakes — since 2018. In that role, she supervised the deputy directors overseeing prisons, programs, administrative services and industries within the department, according to the press release.

Sabatka-Rine has previously served as the warden of three corrections facilities, including the Nebraska State Penitentiary, the Lincoln Correctional Center and the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center.

She'll replace Frakes, who inherited a minefield of issues when he was tabbed to lead the department in 2015. He spent more than seven years battling overcrowding and high staff turnover, responding to two deadly riots on his watch and working to secure millions in funding for pay raises and construction.

Sabatka-Rine, in her interim tenure, will inherit different issues.

An annual report from the Office of Inspector General of Nebraska's Correctional System issued Thursday indicated that chronic staffing shortages and severe overcrowding have both eased but that health care staffing within the department has dipped to critically low levels.

At the Fire Marshal's Office, Hohbein will also lead the agency where he has been second-in-command since 2018.

A Lincoln native who has worked in the agency since staring as a deputy fire marshal in Holdrege in 1985, Hohbein has been the assistant state fire marshal for four years.

Hohbein, who earned a degree in fire protection technology from Southeast Community College, will take over for Cantrell on Oct. 15.