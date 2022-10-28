Ricketts names ornate box turtle as the Nebraska state reptile

Listen to the predawn sounds of the sandhill cranes roosting on the Platte River in Nebraska. First, a murmur. Then wild chatter. And finally, takeoff!

It's been a heady five years for Nebraska's ornate box turtle.

First, the petite state native won a 2017 popularity contest against another turtle, a couple of lizards and two snake species. Voters were asked which of the six they wanted as the state reptile.

Next, Nebraska lawmakers voted to feature the colorful turtle on a specialty license plate that debuted last year.

Now Gov. Pete Ricketts has issued a proclamation officially designating Nebraska's only native land turtle as the state reptile. He made the announcement Friday at Schramm State Recreation Area with the help of a live turtle named Batman.

"Nebraskans take pride in caring for the natural world, including our wildlife and their habitats,” the governor said. “Ornate box turtles are especially popular here in the Good Life. Thank you to Nebraska Game and Parks for educating the next generation about our state’s rich biodiversity."

The ornate box turtle joins the sandhill crane as the first state symbols to be designated since 1998. Ricketts named the crane as Nebraska's state migratory bird in March, as the first wave of birds arrived along the Platte River.

Declaring the sandhill crane to be the state migratory bird means the western meadowlark will remain as the state bird, a distinction it has held since 1929, despite occasional debates about other options.

Nebraska also has a state insect (the honeybee), a state mammal (the whitetailed deer) and a state fish (the channel catfish). But none of Nebraska's 48 species of reptiles — which include nine turtle species, 10 lizard species and 29 snake species — had been named the state reptile.

Game and Parks officials pushed for the box turtle to fill that spot, according to the governor's spokeswoman, Alex Reuss. Wildlife specialists with the department had put together the reptile contest earlier.

Ornate box turtles can be identified by the bright-yellow lines on shells with a base color of brown to black, according to the Game and Parks website. They have yellow to orange spots on the legs, neck and head and males may have bright-red markings on their front legs. They can grow up to 6 inches across.

The turtles are mostly found in short and mixed grass prairies in the western part of Nebraska and in the Sandhills. They are omnivores, feeding on succulent plants, worms, dung beetles and small vertebrates, and, according to the website, are extremely active after a rain.

The box turtle and sandhill crane join a long list of state symbols. The list includes better known and widely used items, such as the state flag, state seal and state motto ("Equality Before the Law"). But some appear to be curiosities, such as the state soil (Holdrege series), state American folk dance (square dance) and state fossil (mammoth).

Until 1997, people seeking a state symbol designation had to get a law passed. But lawmakers eventually washed their hands of the job and passed a law transferring power to the governor to name state symbols.

Former Gov. Ben Nelson named several before he left office at the beginning of 1999. He threaded the political needle carefully on some choices, naming Nebraska-born Kool-Aid as the state soft drink while designating milk as the state beverage. He declared St. Paul to be the state historic baseball capital and Wakefield as the state baseball capital.

But no other governor added to the symbols until now.