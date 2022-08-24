Ricketts says UK trade mission centered on agriculture, insurance

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday that this week's ongoing trade mission to the United Kingdom has been centered on increasing Nebraska's agricultural and insurance industry growth opportunities.

"Insurance and agriculture, focus on what we do best," the governor said in a conference call from London with Nebraska media.

The trade mission delegation, which Ricketts said is composed of 48 or 49 participants, will move on to Ireland on Thursday for a series of contacts prior to attending the Nebraska-Northwestern football game in Dublin on Saturday.

Ricketts pointed to "the importance of developing relationships" in Nebraska's quest to increase trade opportunities.

"We want to tell the Nebraska story," he said.

Mark McHargue of Central City, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, said "it's important that consumers understand that we value the environment" when Nebraska agriculture is attempting to expand its reach into foreign markets.

Ethanol has "a very powerful story to tell" in terms of reducing the global carbon footprint, he said, and Nebraska beef already has enjoyed substantial success in foreign markets.

Malcolm Smith, vice president for state government relations at Aflac, noted that Nebraska already is an established leader in the insurance industry.

Smith joined the trade delegation, suggesting that the mission is "all about relationships and (developing) potential partners in Nebraska."

Ricketts said the trip is focused on "opportunities to open trade (and) facilitate trade (while) sharing Nebraska's story."

Answering a question about the failure of a medical marijuana initiative to gain access to Nebraska's general election ballot, the governor said "this is about a big industry that wants to be unregulated."

Marijuana use can have "a huge health impact on young people's brains and cognitive ability," Ricketts said. "I think it will be a continuing conversation."

The initiative proposal, which would have legalized cannabis use for medical purposes, fell short of acquiring sufficient valid signatures on initiative petitions submitted to the secretary of state.

Asked to predict the outcome of Saturday's football game, Ricketts said he saw Nebraska rated as a 12-point favorite "and that sounds great."