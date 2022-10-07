Ricketts won't choose himself for potential Senate vacancy

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts closed the door Friday on the possibility of appointing himself to replace U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse if the junior Nebraska senator resigns as expected.

News broke Thursday that Sasse is the sole finalist for the president position at the University of Florida and will interview with the board of trustees Nov. 1. It appears likely he will be resigning the Senate seat he has held since 2014 after that time.

Speculation immediately began about Ricketts' interest in the seat and the potential that he could appoint himself. The governor said little initially, simply releasing a statement Thursday that pointed out that the seat is not currently vacant.

On Friday afternoon, Ricketts released a statement denying the speculation that he would use his position as governor to get the senate seat.

“If I choose to pursue the appointment, I will leave the appointment decision to the next governor and will follow the process established for all interested candidates," he said. "It is the honor of a lifetime to serve as the governor of Nebraska. It is the greatest job in the world, and it will remain my number one focus for the remainder of my term.”

Many observers believe Ricketts continues to have political ambitions and may well have eyes on the Senate. In his first bid for political office 16 years ago, he lost a Senate race to Democratic Sen. Ben Nelson.

But he has deflected questions in recent months about his interest in a potential Senate bid, saying, as he did Friday, that he is focused on finishing out his eight years as governor.

Depending on the timing of a Sasse resignation, the job of appointing a successor could fall to Ricketts or his successor, most likely Jim Pillen, the Republican who stands a strong chance of being elected governor in November in GOP-leaning Nebraska.

Under state law, the governor has 45 days to appoint someone to a Senate vacancy.

Paul Landow, an associate professor of political science at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, said it would be politically unwise for Ricketts to appoint himself to the seat because many people would see it as arrogant and self-serving.

"For Ricketts it is a gamble — if voters are angered by the action, they may repay at the voting booth," he said. "It would be smarter to have Pillen appoint him. The political optics are better and there is a lower risk of angering voters."

Most political observers assume Ricketts will be appointed, one way or the other, so it would be in his interest to make the transition as smooth possible, Landow said.

Ricketts' statement does not preclude the possibility that, if he were not interested in the seat, he could go ahead and appoint someone he’d see as a strong candidate to win the seat when it’s next on the ballot in 2024.

Another option would be to name a place-holder candidate, someone who would take the appointment and serve out the next two years with an agreement not to run for the seat. That would leave an open seat and a more level playing field for all contenders.

Or he could let Pillen make the appointment. Pillen, who won the GOP primary with strong financial and political backing from Ricketts, would presumably name Ricketts to the job if he wants it.

That might be the smartest move for the current governor. History has shown that governors who appoint themselves to fill suddenly vacant Senate seats don’t have a very good track record for keeping those seats the next time an election rolls around.

In fact, of the nine governors nationally in the last century who appointed themselves to the Senate, only one was able to keep the seat after the next election.