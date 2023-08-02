Entering his fifth season at Nebraska, Ty Robinson is one of the few members of the Huskers’ defensive line who saw extensive playing time before this season. The vocal responsibilities his status within the position room carries have come naturally. Robinson doesn’t have to force himself to be a leader; his perfectionist, occasionally abrasive personality takes care of it.

A self-described “hard-ass,” Robinson is comfortable getting on his teammates and holding them accountable in practice. If another lineman makes a mistake, he corrects it on the spot. He doesn’t wait until after practice or approach the player privately. Standing 6-foot-6, hovering at about 300 pounds and sporting a shaved head that fits his militaristic persona, he gets straight to the point. He wants Nebraska to be the toughest, hardest-working team in the country. There’s no use for a gentle hand on anything preventing that. It’s the same attitude and vigor with which Robinson has attacked every aspect of the game over the past year.

“I think it’s just because my competitiveness really gets ahold of me, and I want it to be done the right way and I want just to have us improve because, to me, I have a standard that’s never really obtainable because if that standard’s not obtainable then you try to reach for it every day,” Robinson said. “I think that’s just my way of trying to instill in them, and I’m OK with not being liked, but at the end of the day I think I know that they will thank me in the end.”

Robinson missed spring ball after undergoing shoulder surgery in the offseason. Instead of being on the field, his spring was filled with rehab and conditioning. Six days a week, he was swimming, running and getting his shoulder back into playing shape. He dropped weight, down about 6 pounds after being listed at 310 last year. It’s combined to put him in his best shape from an endurance perspective of his career.

Of course, it came at the expense of being on the field as defensive coordinator Tony White began installing his new scheme. Robinson spent camp on the sideline, absorbing what he could and watching film as his notebook filled with jottings and schemes.

Now healthy, he, Blaise Gunnerson and Nash Hutmacher organize film sessions for the rest of the line. Consistent with Robinson’s leadership style, the trio doesn’t beat around the bush in rounding up the others.

“They will tell the group, just, ‘We meeting at 1:30 or we meeting at 1:15,’” redshirt sophomore tackle Ru’Quan Buckley said. “‘Everybody should be there watching film. Everyone get better.’”

Robinson started every game for a vastly different Nebraska defense last season. It featured veteran edge rushers Ochaun Mathis and Garrett Nelson, both of whom are now at NFL training camps. Alabama transfer Stephon Wynn, spending his final college season at Mississippi, manned the interior.

There are holdovers. Hutmacher and Gunnerson both got regular snaps, but the current iteration of the Husker D-line is largely comprised of newcomers beyond that: freshmen, transfers from both the junior college and Power Five ranks and a converted tight end in AJ Rollins. It increased the necessity for Robinson’s style in getting everyone on the same page and up to speed before the season begins.

“Having a guy that’s gonna get after guys right away on that spot is awesome,” Hutmacher said. “Doesn’t let the problems get bigger. You just stop it right where it starts, and then it’s done, everyone knows and you move on.”

Robinson remembers when he was in a similar position to the freshmen. He made his college debut as a freshman in 2019, getting thrown into the fire against Wisconsin as a teenager forced to compete with “22-year-olds that are 315 pounds and have full beards.”

It’s another reason Robinson isn’t afraid to go after a younger teammate in practice. He knows it’s only a matter of time before they’re on the field, going full speed as live bullets are flying. It’s better to fix the mistakes before that point.

“Definitely I just kind of help them understand, ‘Listen, from the get, you’re just gonna have to kind of throw yourself out there,’” he said. “And don’t be afraid to make a mistake because we’ll go correct it.”