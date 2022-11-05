Rosie This adorable land seal is looking for a home! She’s a super smart, yet silly girl who will absolutely... View on PetFinder
Rosie
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg knows this is an important year both for the program and his job security, writes Tom Shatel, and he believes he's built a team that can compete in the Big Ten.
Ernesto Franco, who has plenty of restaurant experience, has always wanted to own his own place. And now he has his chance.
The city clerk confirmed to The Independent that the proclamation was submitted to the city and forward to Mayor Roger Steele, who chose not to take action on it.
The Nebraska lion suffered a wound during its long walk. “Like he had something dragged across him. Or somebody took a shot and grazed him.”
Two personnel changes have been made at the Nebraska Sate Fair since the departure of Executive Director Bill Ogg earlier this month.
Johnathon Kurth and five others died in the crash after his Honda Accord struck a tree. The car had been traveling 100 mph moments before the crash, police said Monday.
Another state volleyball tournament is set to get under way at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
One shortcoming, Joseph says, is recruiting: “You have resources like this, there’s no way you should be losing,” Joseph told Sports Illustrated.
Mickey Joseph identifies the damaging effects of Scott Frost era at Nebraska in Sports Illustrated article
Two bidders drove the final $10,400 in the online auction: Charles Herbster and a pair of farmer-brothers.