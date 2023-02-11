With the big game coming up this Sunday, I want to reflect on halftime shows of the past.

First, let me pose this question, when was the last time a rock band performed at halftime of the Super Bowl? Answer: 2019 Maroon 5. In 2017 it was Cold Play.

How about a major classic rock band? 2010, The Who performed. They actually ended a long run of rock band performances. In the early 2000’s musicals acts like Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Prince, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Bruce Springsteen all performed in that order leading up to The Who’s performance.

Why are there so many pop and rap acts now during the Super Bowl halftime show? Bring back the rock, at least on occasion. Rihanna is performing this year’s show, and I’m sure that groups of guys who are gathered together to enjoy the rough, tough, game of football will enjoy that show? Not!

I know some do enjoy that but in order to keep people like myself by the TV during halftime, you will need something else.

After I wrote this, I got to thinking that there really aren’t too many rock bands with huge records sales lately. Maybe the trend is the pop/rap/soul stuff.

Looking at the Billboard top record sales in 2022, the top rock selling album last year was Rumors, by Fleetwood Mac, which was originally released before I was born. Now, that’s a great album, don’t get me wrong. In fact, the only other top selling rock albums in the top 25 for 2022, were the Beatles, Abbey Road, at number 12, Nirvana’s, Nevermind, at 17, Prince’s Purple Rain, Soundtrack at 19, and Metallica’s, Black Album, at 24. That really shows the state of rock music currently – not good.

By the way, Taylor Swift has four of the top 25 selling albums in 2022, really? Don’t get me started.

There is a current rock band called, Greta Van Fleet, that very much sounds like a 70’s rock band, and especially like of Led Zeppelin. They have a cult following but crank out pretty good tunes, Maybe they should at least be part of a halftime show.

That’s a good idea also. Do half rock and half something else.

It’s not only rock getting snubbed, but country music. The last country music halftime show was Shania Twain in 2003.

Maybe I am just old fashioned? Maybe the people who book the halftime shows have some kind of demographic or something that I don’t know about? Maybe the current state of music is just, different? Whatever the reason, as long as the Super Bowl halftime shows are non-rock performers, I will use that time to refill my snack bowl, or stretch my legs.