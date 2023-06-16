Father’s Day is Sunday, of course, and all the stores and advertising that you hear on the TV and radio is trying to get you to buy this or that.

They don’t know me. They don’t know my dad either. They know the stereotypical dad -- the ones who like the outdoors, fishing, hunting, and camping. These same stereotypical dads like technology and gadgets. They also like sports and want some kind of tickets to a sporting event of something with their dad’s teams logo on it.

There is nothing wrong with these kind of guys, but the advertising only caters to one sort of dad.

I am not your typical dad then, I guess. Yes I like some sports, mainly baseball, and I don’t mind to camp occasionally, but rather Glamp and unplug technology too. I don’t hunt or fish, and I don’t like technology. Also, power tools, although I have some, aren’t really my go-to, either.

My dad is unique. First of all he never asks for anything ever, except that we all get together and eat or something, but then he insists on paying.

My dad is not an outdoor guy. I have seen him fish once. Hunt, never. He is not a sports fan at all except he will watch some stock car racing on TV. Dad definitely is not a tech guy. He does think his home security cameras are pretty cool though, but he didn’t hook them up. He hired someone to do that.

My idea of a Father’s Day is either taking my kids to the park for the day -- or something along that line -- glamping with the kids and no one else at the camp site, or going to a baseball game. Spending time with family is also good. That’s what we are doing this weekend.

We will go to my parents' house, my brother will grill, and kids can play games with grandpa, grandma, my wife and I. My brother will join us when he is done.

I remember getting my dad cologne and socks or something when we were kids. We also got him that for birthdays and Christmas it seemed like too. He must have had a ton of cologne. Dad doesn’t wear much of it either, not because he doesn’t like it, just because he doesn’t put a lot on.

Sorry dad, this year, no cologne or socks.

My kids usually get me a Best Dad Ever shirt, or make me something , which is great.

The worst thing I could get my dad would be tickets to a sporting event. First, as I said, he really doesn’t like sports.

Second, he doesn’t like big crowds either.

Third he is particular about his car and doesn’t like people parking next to him.

My dad is very easy, no gifts just come visit. Come to think of it, mom is the same way. They have always been that way.

We do get dad something for Christmas, although he never asks for anything. His birthday is close to Father’s Day so we celebrate both at the same time. Again, rarely a gift, just a card. He is fine with that.

So when I hear Father’s Day ads I just block them out and know they don’t pertain to me or my dad.