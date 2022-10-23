Sarah Sivits: Harvest season the time to ID problems

Harvest is a great time of year to identify problem spots in the field where there’s unexplained yield loss.

One potential explanation for yield loss in soybeans is damage caused by soybean cyst nematodes. This small roundworm is the number one yield limiting pest in soybeans in North America.

The reason this pest is such an issue in soybeans is because SCN can cause up to 30% yield loss without any noticeable above ground symptoms. Nematodes feed on the roots and unless there is very serious infestation, most growers don’t even realize the pest is present until harvest time and yields were less than anticipated.

As of Jan. 1, SCN has been confirmed in 59 Nebraska counties, including Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties. Just because this pest has been confirmed in the county doesn’t mean that every field is infested. However, SCN can be easily transported with equipment, waterfowl, and even boots so it’s possible SCN may be present in your field, but not at high enough levels to detect visible damage at this time.

Yield losses may be widespread, but often you will see pockets where yield loss is noticeable. This would be a great place to start looking for SCN. Fall is typically the time when agronomists and consultants will be collecting soil samples for fertilizer recommendations next spring. If you’re already collecting soil samples, why not collect some for SCN, too? The Nebraska Soybean Board currently sponsors free SCN soil sample testing through UNL’s Plant & Pest Diagnostic Clinic in Lincoln.

The most effective way to sample for SCN is to take your yield maps, head out to the field with a soil probe and collect soil samples in the affected areas. Collect 15-20 soil cores through the root zone at a depth of 6-8 inches from every 20 acres. Combine soil cores from these sampled areas into a bucket, mix well, then fill a sample bag with at least two cups of soil for testing.

It’s best to collect in several places, which might include field entryways, flooded areas, field borders or areas where you notice higher levels of sudden death syndrome or brown stem rot. Soil samples can be placed in an SCN sample bag (found at your local Extension Office) or a gallon zip-lock bag and submitted to UNL’s Plant & Pest Diagnostic Clinic for testing.

Depending on the results, it might be wise to look at your current program for managing SCN. In the past, many companies have focused on using PI 88788 as their resistance package as it allowed for good SCN management while not sacrificing yields.

This quickly became the resistance package used most frequently by seed companies but, unfortunately, we are seeing some of these populations overcome this resistance package. Therefore, talk with your seed dealer to see if any other packages are available in their lineup, including Peking (PI 548402) or PI 89772.

Crop rotation to a non-host crop, like corn or wheat, would also be helpful in addition to managing winter annual weeds (i.e., henbit) and planting cover crops (i.e., radishes, mustards and canola) to help manage SCN populations. If you have tested for SCN in the past — great! It’s strongly recommended to sample every 3-5 years to ensure what you’re doing is still working or if something needs to be changed.

Research has also shown that SCN reproduction is greatest in dry years, so sampling might be wise this year. Plus, testing is completely free thanks to the Nebraska Soybean Board, so why not test? If it’s too hectic to test for SCN this fall, no sweat. Testing can technically be done any time of the year while soybeans are growing. It’s just easier to see the row and trouble spots following harvest, but so long as soil cores are collected through the rootzone in problem areas, that should give you a good idea of what’s going on in the field.

Questions about SCN sampling or testing can be directed to your local Extension Office or by contacting Dylan Mangel, UNL’s Extension soybean pathologist, at 402-472-2559 or dylan.mangel@unl.edu.