Cover crops have gained much popularity across the state for various reasons including weed suppression, capturing winter moisture, managing erosion and grazing potential for livestock.

While cover crops have many benefits, each producer needs to consider their personal goals and needs when deciding the best time to terminate that cover crop in the spring.

Termination time might also be impacted by what kind of cash crop will be planted, grazing needs and how much risk that producer is willing to take. For example, there has been a common concern about cereal grains — especially cereal rye — used as cover crops having allelopathic effects on corn and how much time is necessary to avoid these impacts.

Research conducted in laboratory settings has demonstrated these allelopathic effects and studies have shown that small-seeded plants are more likely to be impacted by these allelopathic effects compared to large-seeded plants. However, there hasn’t been any strong conclusions when testing the allelopathic effects of cereal rye on corn in a field setting — which is important for producers. Some of the negative impacts observed when planting corn following a cereal rye cover crop could be due to environmental conditions and nitrogen tie-up from the cover crop instead of allelopathic effects.

Terminating timing is important to consider as NRCS guidelines may have restrictions as to when producers can or should terminate their cover crop either prior, at, or after planting for crop insurance purposes.

Please refer to the NRCS guidelines to determine at what time cover crops should be planted for each unique situation (https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/sites/default/files/2022-09/Termination_Guidelines_Designed_6.28_10.24am_%28002%29.pdf).

Many producers have tried terminating their cover crops roughly two weeks prior to planting and have shared their experiences and concerns at meetings including low biomass accumulation in spring, planting into “mushy” residue, reduced weed control, slow herbicide uptake due to cooler temperatures, and poor soil-to-seed contact and hence reduced crop stands. These are all good concerns to share, but others have had luck with early termination, making each situation unique and different.

The concept of “planting green” has gained popularity in the area. Not only has it been easier to plant into green cover crops, but other benefits have included better weed management and greener corn after emergence. Some things to consider when planting green is applying a starter fertilizer with corn so it won’t look so yellow and sickly early in the season.

Consider terminating the cover crop until after the cash crop has germinated. If the cover crop is larger than 12 inches and an herbicide application has been planned, consider using a residual herbicide on a second pass. Yes, this is an additional expense, but the cover crop residue should help suppress early season weeds.

Once that large cover crop dies back, it will allow better soil contact on the second pass for the residual herbicide to work its magic. If a one pass system is preferred, the cover crop is over 12 inches, and irrigation is available, a residual herbicide could be applied in the mix, but follow with the pivot shortly after the application to move the herbicide down to the soil where it can be activated and do its job.

The benefits of planting green also come with several risks too as cover crops can use quite a bit of soil moisture, there’s a higher risk for insect pressure (i.e., wheat stem maggot), and — as mentioned — residual herbicides might not get to the soil where they belong.

It’s also a good idea to add starter fertilizer when terminating early to avoid yellow corn from nitrogen tie up used by the cover crop. Also, be mindful that the cover crop residue will be mushy and may be difficult to cut through when planting.

More resources about cover crop benefits, termination timing, herbicides, etc. can be found on UNL’s CropWatch website (https://cropwatch.unl.edu/2021/cover-crop-termination-tradeoffs).