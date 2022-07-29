Sasse, Fischer confident veteran benefit expansion bill will pass Senate

Nebraska’s two U.S. senators expressed confidence that a bill expanding health benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan will make it across the finish line after they joined Republican colleagues earlier this week to delay the bill’s passage.

Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse were among the 41 Republicans in the Senate who moved to force debate on amendments that would reduce future mandatory spending in the bill. Both Nebraska senators were among the 84 who voted in favor of another version of the bill last month.

That legislation hit a snag due to a line on nontaxable benefits. The Constitution requires all bills with tax items to originate in the House. The House passed the bill on an overwhelming 342-88 vote earlier this month.

This time around some Republican senators said they wanted to take the opportunity to debate amendments to the legislation. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he will bring the bill back to the floor next week, and that he will allow Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., to bring an amendment addressing mandatory spending to the floor for debate.

The Republican senators who changed their minds, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, did so shortly after West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin announced a deal with Schumer on a separate tax and spending bill that Republicans are united against.

The delay sparked an outcry from Democrats, some of whom were joined Thursday by comedian Jon Stewart, who has been an outspoken advocate for the legislation.

“They love to say they support the troops, but they don’t support the troops,” Stewart told reporters Thursday. “They support the war machine.”

But some Republican senators downplayed the delay as part of the normal process and expressed optimism about the ultimate fate of the bill.

A spokesperson for Fischer said the senator expects the legislation, known as the PACT Act, to make it across the finish line next week.

“Sen. Fischer remains committed to getting this bill done,” the spokesperson said.

A spokesman from Sasse’s office also said they expect the bill will become law, adding that “it’s unfortunate that Democrats are trying to score partisan points.”

“This is part of the legislative process: The Senate passed the bill two weeks ago with Senator Sasse’s support, the House made some changes so it came back to the Senate, and now the Senate should include an amendment from Senator Toomey to fix an accounting issue,” the spokesman said.

Toomey, one of the few senators to consistently vote against the bill, has said it creates a “slush fund” and would create “a huge explosion” in veterans’ funding in the future.

The version passed by the Senate last month would have expanded health care and disability benefits for Iraq and Afghanistan veterans in response to concerns about their exposure to toxic burn pits. The military routinely used open burn pits set ablaze with jet fuel to dispose of tires, batteries, medical waste and other materials during operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.

It was projected to increase federal spending by about $283 billion over 10 years and did not include offsetting spending cuts or tax increases to help pay for it.

“There are going to be veterans who die between now and when this bill passes,” Senate Veterans Affairs Chairman Jon Tester said following the delay in the Senate. “I apologize for the dysfunction, but if we’re able to step up, I think we can right this ship.”

Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, who supported the legislation last month, told reporters he believes the bill will eventually pass, provided Republicans are allowed debate on their amendments. Democrats want to pass the bill before they break for the August recess.

The issue is personal for President Joe Biden, who lost his son Beau to brain cancer. Beau Biden served overseas near burn pits, and Biden has suggested that the toxins from the pits may have caused the disease. The president mentioned protections for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits in his first State of the Union address this year.

World-Herald staff writers Steve Liewer and Ryan Hoffman contributed to this report, which includes material from Bloomberg News and the Associated Press.