Saturday's City Roundup

WRESTLING
Obermiller, Islanders win at Norfolk
NORFOLK — Ein Obermiller provided one of the many highlights for the Grand Island Senior High wrestling team at the Norfolk Invite.
The No. 5-rated wrestler at 126 pounds earned an 8-7 win over top-ranked Adrian Bice of Columbus to help the Islanders take the meet.
Overall, Grand Island had two other champions and had 13 medalists overall to help them score 186.5, 43.5 more than runner-up Norfolk.
At 113, Javier Pedro pinned No. 6-rated Logan Edwards of Omaha Westside in 5:52, while Tyler Salpas, ranked No. 2 at 145, grabbed a 7-0 win over Dylan Busch of Norfolk.
Alex Gates (second, 106), Madden Kontos (third, 120), Cristian Cortez (second, 132), Dane Arrants (second, 138), Alex Dzingle (second, 152), Hudson Oliver (third, 160), Justyce Hostetler (second, 170), Cailyb Hostetler (third, 182), De Andre Brock (third, 195) and Zachary Pittman (fourth, 285) were the other medalists for Grand Island.
Norfolk Invite
Team Standings
Grand Island 186.5, Norfolk 143, Columbus 140, Omaha Westside 96, Millard North 71, Fremont 57, Bellevue East 47.5, Lincoln Northeast 28.
Championship results
106—Brenyn Delano, COL, dec. Alex Gates, GI, 5-2; 113—Javier Pedro, GI, pinned Logan Edwards, OWS, 5:52; 120—Blake Cerny, COL, maj. dec. Joshua Shaner, LNE, 10-0; 126—Ein Obermiller, GI, dec. Adrian Bice, COL, 8-7; 132—Caydn Kucera, COL, dec. Cristian Cortez, GI, 7-2; 138—Garrett Grice, BE, pinned Dane Arrants, GI, 2:35; 145—Tyler Salpas, GI, dec. Dylan Busch, NOR, 7-0; 152—Jacob Licking, NOR, maj. dec. Alex Dzingle, GI, 10-1; 160—Hudson Waldow, NOR, dec. Ben Enders, MN, 5-0; 170—Brian Petry, MN, dec. Justyce Hostelter, GI, 12-6; 182—Rylee Iburg, COL, dec. Kayden Kettler, NOR, 6-3; 195—Liam Blaser, COL, dec. Benny Alfaro, FRE, 9-8; 220—Cole Haberman, OWS, dec. Jackson Bos, NOR, 3-0; 285—Titus Richardson, FRE, med forf. Brayden Heffner, NOR.
Grand Island girls takes Amherst Invite
AMHERST — The Grand Island Senior High girls wrestling team came away victorious at the Amherst Invite.
The Islanders had three champions to help them win the meet with 143.5 points.
Jasmine Morales (107 pounds), Sage McCallum (132) and Maria Lindo-Morente (152) were the Grand Island champions.
Sandra Gutierrez (second, 100), Alondra Salazar (third, 107), Brianna Francisco (fourth, 107), Claudia Vazquez (third, 114), Kim Gonzalez (fourth, 120), Fernanda Perea (fourth, 126), Adriana Cabello (fourth, 138), Anyia Roberts (second, 145), Cladis Lucas-Escobar (second, 152), Kendra Perez (fourth, 152), Alex Perez (fourth, 185) and Karma Marshall (third, 235) were the other medalists for Grand Island.
Amherst Invite
Team Standings
Grand Island 143.5, Amherst 91, West Point-Beemer 85, Minden 58, Sandhills Valley 50, Ord 42, South Loup 38, McCook 32, Weeping Water 25, Ainsworth 24, Arcadia-Loup City 23, Ansley 18, Overton 15.5, Gothenburg 3.
Championship results
100—Aubree Stutzman, SL, dec. Sandra Gutierrez, GI, 7-2; 107—Jasmine Morales, GI, pinned Micaela Bivainis, AMH, 3:08; 114—Jolyn Pozehl, AIN, pinned Korah Ellis, AMH, 0:39; 120—Taleah Thomas, AMH, pinned Saije Phelps, SV, 3:43; 126—Brooklin Kuester, WPB, pinned Sydnie Brown, OVE, 2:56; 132—Sage McCallum, GI, med. forf. Libby Sutton, WW; 138—Reagan Gallaway, AMH, pinned Koryn Kline, ORD, 1:24; 145—Saige Miserez, WPB, pinned Anyia Roberts, GI, 3:39; 152—Maria Lindo-Morente, GI, pinned Cladis Lucas-Escobar, GI, 0:59; 165—Makayla Pate, McC, dec. Jocelyn Ambriz, ANS, 8-7; 185—Lila Bloomer, SL, pinned Isabel Serrano, MIN, 1:55; 235—Claire Paasch, WPB, pinned Savannah Koch, MIN, 1:49.
NW’s Isele wins 220 title at Central Conference
COLUMBUS — Northwest’s Victor Isele claimed a Central Conference championship Saturday.
The Viking junior, ranked No. 4 at 220 pounds, won his title by pinning No. 3 Jack Allen of Aurora in 7:44 to lead Northwest at the meet Saturday.
Isele was named the outstanding wrestler of the meet.
“He really had a great day. He looked good today and I was impressed,” NW coach Brian Sybrandts said. “He and Allen wrestled very hard against each other. Victor just dug very deep to get that win over him.”
His effort helped Northwest finish fourth with 141.5 points.
Kaleb Keiper (second, 106), Roland Murillo (fifth, 126), Caleb Vokes (fourth, 145), Zach Cooley (fourth, 152), Bo Bushhousen (fifth, 160), Nolan Moorman (fourth, 182) and Joseph Stein (third, 195) were the other medalists.
“We’re finally coming around,” Sybrandts said. “We brought 12 guys and brought home eight medalists. That’s exciting.”
Central Conference Meet
At Columbus Lakeview
Team Standings
Columbus Lakeview 245, Aurora 197, Seward 147, Northwest 141.5, Schuyler 133, Lexington 132, Adams Central 83, Holdrege 68.5, Crete 59.
Championship results
106—Daylen Naylor, LEX, dec. Kaleb Keiper, NW, 4-2; 113—Pablo Tellez, CL, pinned Wyatt Clarke, CRE, 3:58; 120—Cash Duncan, SEW, maj. dec. Daven Naylor, LEX, 10-2; 126—Andon Stenger, CL, pinned Tyson Kottwitz, AUR, 1:05; 132—Jackson Konrad, LEX, pinned Landon Maschmeier, CL, 5:02; 138—Owen Bargen, CL, pinned Breckin Schoepf, SEW, 1:19; 145—Hayden Johnston, CL, pinned Brooks Loosvelt, YOR, 4:25; 152—Diego Maganda, SCH, pinned Brock Mahoney, CL, 2:55; 160—Britton Kemling, AUR, dec. Yordi Dominguez, CL, 1-0; 170—Seth Erickson, YOR, dec. Nolan Hill, SEW, 3-1, SV-1; 182—Brekyn Papineau, AUR, pinned Keagyn Linden, YOR, 1:41; 195—Mack Owens, AUR, pinned Ismael Ayala, LEX, 3:44; 220—Victor Isele, NW, pinned Jack Allen, AUr, 7:44; 285—Aaron Jividen, AUR, dec. Tyler Pavelka, AC, 3-1, SV-1.
Kenny captures 145-pound conference title for NW girls
COLUMBUS — Miah Kenny captured the 145-pound title at the Central Conference Meet.
The 145-pound Viking sophomore, who ranked No. 5 in the weight class, pinned Columbus Lakeview’s Patricia Vivar in the finals Saturday.
“She was our first girls conference champion,” NW coach Brian Sybrandts said. “She just finds a way to get a pin and she did that today.”
That helped Northwest finish fifth with 100 points.
Hannah Moeller (sixth, 114), Jordan Williams (third, 132), Emma Harb (third, 138), Chloe Mader (second, 152), Isabella Rivera (third, 164) and Megan Boyd (third, 185) were the other Viking medalists.
“Our girls are coming around at the right time,” Sybrandts said.
Central Conference Meet
At Columbus Lakeview
Team Standings
Schuyler 190, Lexington 136, Aurora 123, Columbus Lakeview 119, Northwest 100, Crete 67, Adams Central 55.
Championship results
100—Jessica Ortega, SCH, pinned Josalyn Hernandez-DeLeon, LEX, 1:12; 107—Fransisca Walsh, LEX, med. forf. over Lacy Lemburg, CL; 114—Courtney Briones, SCH, pinned Natalie Bisbee, AUR, 1:17; 120—Maddy Pineda, SCH, pinned Kaley Waite, AC, 3:06; 126—Libby Held, CL, pinned Karen Santoyo, LEX, 0:24; 132—Alekxa Olvera, SCH, pinned Morgan Finecy, CL, 4:25; 138—Kehlanee Bengston, AUR, pinned Carly Wemhoff, SCH, 0:21; 145—Miah Kenny, NW, pinned Patricia Vivar, CL, 3:17; 152—Angela Velasquez, SCH, pinned Chloe Mader, NW, 2:53; 165—Tiffany Senff, AUR, pinned Makiaya DeLaCruz, CL, 2:14; 185—Gina Alba, SCH, pinned Aileen Rueda, CRE, 2:30; 235—Tia Teigre, AUR, 1:22.
Alberts’ second-place finish leads GICC at DT
DONIPHAN — Grand Island Central Catholic’s Ben Alberts finished second at the Doniphan-Trumbull Invite Saturday.
Alberts lost in a battle of rated wrestlers at 160 where the No. 4-rated Alberts fell to top-rated Cameron Graham of Cross County/Osceola 7-0 Saturday.
His effort allowed GICC to finish 10th with 48 points.
Sam Mueller (third, 138) was the other medalist for the Crusaders.
Doniphan-Trumbull Invite
Team Standings
Minden 268, Tri County 130, Gibbon 115, Conestoga 108, Doniphan-Trumbull 80, Kearney Catholic 77, Grand Island JV 65, Cross County/Osceola 59, Hastings JV 49, Grand Island CC 48, Sandhills/Thedford 27.5, Perkins County 24, Hastings St. Cecilia 17.
Championship results
106—Harrison Reed, pinned Lucas Lewandowski, TC, 1:29; 113—Cade Harsin, MIN, dec. Trax, Trujillo, GIJV, 8-4; 120—Jose Escandon, GIB, dec. Robert Nelson, MIN, 10-8; 126—Koltdyn Heath, MIN, pinned Sam Luther, KC, 1:19. 132—Orrin Kuehn, MIN, pinned Luis Rodriguez, HASJV, 1:28; 138—Caden Reedy, TC, pinned Alex Brais, MIN, 1:55; 145—Carter Plowman, CON, pinned Zaid Martinez, TC, 1:51; 152—Evan Smith, MIN, pinned Lucas Anderson, CON, 3:19; 160—Cameron Graham, CCO, dec. Ben Alberts, GICC, 7-0; 170—Kreyton Rockefeller, GIB, maj. dec. Colby Teel, MIN, 10-1; 182—Roman Kolbet, GIB, pinned Jurgen Baker, TC, 3:07; 195—Reece Zutavern, ST, inj. def. Gage Totilas, CON; 220—Daulton Kuehn, MIN, pinned Brevin Damrow, TC, 1:47; 285—Jordy Baland, DT, dec. Daniel Yepez, GIB, 6-4, SV-1.
SWIMMING
Novinski leads Islanders at Westside Invite
OMAHA — Kate Novinski captured the 100 backstroke at the Omaha Westside Invite Saturday.
The Grand Island Senior High sophomore swimmer won the event with automatic state qualifying time of 59.76 to help the Islanders finish fourth with 249.5 points.
The girls had other numerous automatic state qualifying times. Ashley Nelson finished second in the 500 freestyle (5:26.48), while Nelson and Novinski joined sisters Lily and Gracie Wilson on the 400 freestyle relay that finished third (3:47.55).
The boys finished fourth with 210.5 points. Earning automatic state qualifying time included Luke Dankert taking second in the 100 breastroke (59.77) and fourth in the 100 butterfly (54.20), and Gianluca Ragazzo finishing second in the 100 freestyle (49.48) and third in the 50 freestyle (22.43). Also, the two joined brothers Michael and David Sambula on the 200 medley relay team that took fourth (1:42.73).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Northwest grabs win over Lexington
SEWARD — The second quarter helped the Northwest boys basketball team take control against Lexington.