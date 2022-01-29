Saturday's City Roundup

WRESTLING

Obermiller, Islanders win at Norfolk

NORFOLK — Ein Obermiller provided one of the many highlights for the Grand Island Senior High wrestling team at the Norfolk Invite.

The No. 5-rated wrestler at 126 pounds earned an 8-7 win over top-ranked Adrian Bice of Columbus to help the Islanders take the meet.

Overall, Grand Island had two other champions and had 13 medalists overall to help them score 186.5, 43.5 more than runner-up Norfolk.

At 113, Javier Pedro pinned No. 6-rated Logan Edwards of Omaha Westside in 5:52, while Tyler Salpas, ranked No. 2 at 145, grabbed a 7-0 win over Dylan Busch of Norfolk.

Alex Gates (second, 106), Madden Kontos (third, 120), Cristian Cortez (second, 132), Dane Arrants (second, 138), Alex Dzingle (second, 152), Hudson Oliver (third, 160), Justyce Hostetler (second, 170), Cailyb Hostetler (third, 182), De Andre Brock (third, 195) and Zachary Pittman (fourth, 285) were the other medalists for Grand Island.

