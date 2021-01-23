Saturday's City Sports Roundup

WRESTLING
Islanders win Bishop Heelan Invite
SIOUX CITY, S.D. — Five champions paced the Grand Island Senior High during the Bishop Heelan Invite Saturday.
That allowed the Class A, No. 5 Islanders claim the title with 197 points, 19.5 points better than No. 9 Norfolk.
Ein Obermiller (120 pounds), Blake Cushing (No. 2 at 126), Brody Arrants (No. 2 at 145), Kolby Lukasiewicz (No. 5 at 160) and Daylon Keolavone (195) all earned individual titles for the Islanders. Maddon Kontos (fifth, 106), Juan Pedro, Jr. (second, 113), Rogelio Ruiz (third, 132), Justyce Hostetler (third, 152), Casey Reis (fifth, 170) and Michael Isele (second, 285) were the other Grand Island medalists.
Bishop Heelan Invite
Team Standings
Grand Island 197, Norfolk 177.5, Logan Magnolia 164, Le Mars 152.2, West Sioux Hawarden 151, Bishop Heelan 133.5, Storm Lake 118.5, Aberdeen, S.D. 110, Harlan 106, Westwood Sloan 78.5, Sioux Central 42, Sioux City West 42.
Championship results
106—Jesse Lewis, NOR, pinned Jacob Downey, LM, 4:00; 113—Braden Graff, WEH, dec. Juan Pedro, Jr., GI, 8-2; 120—Ein Obermiller, GI, pinned Drayven Kraft, WSH, 1:48; 126—Blake Cushing, GI, dec. Cameron Clark, WEH, 4-3; 132—Chris Ferguson, SC, 7-5; 138—Cullen Koedam, WSH, dec. Wyatt Reisz, LM, 1-0; 145—Brody Arrants, GI, dec. Ethan DeLeon, BH, 3-2; 152—Briar Reisz, LM, tech fall Hudson Waldow, NOR, 23-8; 160—Kolby Lukasiewicz, GI, med. forf. over Joshua Licking, NOR; 170—Mitchell Jones, BH, maj. dec. Zane Bendorf, HAR, 15-5; 182—Jackson Dewald, WS, med. forf. over Carson Lynott, WS; 195—Daylon Keolavone, GI, maj. dec. Jesse Schwery, HAR, 11-2; 220—Colton Hoag, LM, pinned Jeremiah Davis, HAR, 0:34; 285—Brayden Heffner, NOR, pinned Michael Isele, GI, 5:06.
Northwest finishes sixth at Plattsmouth
PLATTSMOUTH — The Northwest wrestling finished sixth at the Plattsmouth Invite Saturday.
Despite no champions, the Vikings had 11 medalists to help score 102.5 points.
Gavin Ruff (third, 106), Caleb Alcorta (fifth, 113), Grady Arends (sixth, 120), Max Yendra (sixth, 132), Eli Arends (fifth, 152), Austin Cooley (fourth, 160), Cailyb Weekley (fifth, 170), Joseph Stein (fourth, 182), Victor Isele (fourth, 195), Nolan Moorman (fifth, 220) and Billy Schleichardt (fifth) all medaled for Northwest.
Plattsmouth Invite
Team Standings
Millard South 290, Blair 167, Pierce 148, Plattsmouth 122, Waverly 120, Northwest 102.5, Ralston 91.5, Schuyler 72.5
Championship results
106—Miles Anderson, MS, maj. dec. Jesse Loges, BLA, 13-5; 113—Gino Rettele, MS, maj. dec. Cael Nieslen, PLA, 9-0; 120—Caleb Coyle, MS, maj. dec. Drew Moser, WAV, 18-8; 126—Conor Knopick, MS, tech. fall Brock Bolling, PIC, 20-4; 132—Aiden Robertson, MS, pinned Dominic Cherek, PLA, 4:34; 138—Joel Adams, MS, pinned Jayden Coulter, PIE, 2:58; 145—Charlie Powers, MS, dec. Henry Reilly, MS, 4-2; 152—Scott Robertson, MS, dec. Noah Talmadge, RAL, 10-4; 160—Antrell Taylor, MS, pinned Michael Kruntorad, PIE, 3:07; 170—Evan Canoyer, WAV, forf. over Zander Schweitzer, PIE;l 182—JJ Latenser, MS, pinned Braden Hanson, BLA, 1:19; 195—Dexter Larsen, BLA, dec. Connor Hoy, MS, 7-3; 220—Christian Nash, MS, pinned Gabe Gaskill, BLA, 3:39; 285—Trevor Brown, WAV, dec. David Hernandez, RAL, 3-2.
Two medalists pace GICC at Centennial Conference Meet
DAVID CITY — The Grand Island Central Catholic wrestling team had two medalists during the Centennial Conference Tournament.
Jackson Farias (second, 106) and Sam Mueller (fourth, 132) medalists in their weight class for the Crusaders, who finished 10th with 26 points.
Centennial Conference Tournament
Team Standings
Aquinas 270.5, Omaha Concordia 151, Kearney Catholic 77, Columbus Scotus 63, Archbishop Bergan 47, Lincoln Christian 45, Hastings St. Cecilia 43, Boys Town 41, Bishop Neumann 29, Grand Island CC 26, Lincoln Lutheran 19.
Championship results
106—Grady Romshek, DCA, maj. dec. Jackson Farias, GICC, 14-2; 113—Jakob Kavan, DCA, dec. Cade Lierman, BN, 5-2; 120—Zander Kavan, DCA, dec. Isaac Wegrzyn, LC, 8-6, SV-1; 126—Zach Zitek, DCA, pinned Jack Hartman, OC, 5:51; 132—Noah Scott, DCA, dec. Grant Wells, LL, 5-2; 138—Hunter Vandenberg, DCA, pinned Lebron Pendles, BT, 1:26; 145—Christopher Nickolite, DAC, pinned Cal Janke, AB, 4:39; 152—Christopher Feldner, KC, dec. Ethan Schmid, DCA, 7-3; 160—Nolan Eller, DCA, pinned Riley Eickmeier, CS, 1:13; 170—Ben Kamrath, CS, dec. Chrystian Wieczorek, OC, 12-6; 182—Michael ANdel, DCA, pinned Grant Plummer, OC, 2:00; 195—Paul Buresh, DCA, dec. Reilly Miller, DCA, 6-4; 220—Coy Meysenberg, DCA, pinned Elijah Ambriz, OC, 4:55; 285—Neil Hartman, OC, pinned Caleb Klein, HSC, 1:06.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Islanders fall to No. 6 North Star
LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High girls basketball team suffered a 60-20 loss to Class A, No. 6 Lincoln North Star Saturday.
Hailey Kenkel paced the Islanders with seven points, while Elli Ward chipped in six.
Grand Island (0-14) 4 2 5 9—20
Lincoln North Star (8-3) 28 18 7 7—60
GRAND ISLAND—Briannah Kutschkau 1, Claire Kelley 1, Elli Ward 6, Hailey Kenkel 7, Lilly Chavez 3, Noelle Adams 2.
LINCOLN NS—Saylor Schaefer 4, Jaeden Webb 5, Dyvine Harris 4, Piper Ruhl 8, Sammy Leu 10, Abby Krieser 21, Kinsley Ragland 6, Morgan Blayney 2.