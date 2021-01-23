Saturday's City Sports Roundup

That allowed the Class A, No. 5 Islanders claim the title with 197 points, 19.5 points better than No. 9 Norfolk.

Ein Obermiller (120 pounds), Blake Cushing (No. 2 at 126), Brody Arrants (No. 2 at 145), Kolby Lukasiewicz (No. 5 at 160) and Daylon Keolavone (195) all earned individual titles for the Islanders. Maddon Kontos (fifth, 106), Juan Pedro, Jr. (second, 113), Rogelio Ruiz (third, 132), Justyce Hostetler (third, 152), Casey Reis (fifth, 170) and Michael Isele (second, 285) were the other Grand Island medalists.