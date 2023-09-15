PAWNEE PARK-COLUMBUS, NE

Columbus Scotus rode the legs of a pounding ground attack to turn back a determined West Point-Beemer team 41-27 at Pawnee Park under perfect weather conditions.

The Shamrocks offensive line was very efficient in creating nice openings, enabling the swift striking backfield to produce a pair of 100 yard rushers on the night, and nearly a third when it was all in the books.

Senior Evan Kiene (115 yards), junior Luke Wemhoff (110) and sophomore Thomas Settje (72) were part of a Scotus rushing attack that produced 315 yards and 4 touchdowns on the evening.

Scotus head coach Tyler Linder knew he would have to keep a high octane West Point -Beemer offense in check, led by 1000 yard rusher Trevin Weddle.

The Cadets, who had put up 49 points in a win over Boys Town a week ago and 31 the week before on Arlington, presented a major concern for the ‘Rock defense.

It ended up being a case of being able to put some points on the board and simply outscore the Cadets, who never really went away in the game.

Here is a brief blow by blow wrapup of the game with some observations I had tonight…

“*Scotus takes the opening kickoff and marches 59 yards in 12 plays for the score. Luke Wemhoff reaches the end zone from 4 yards out, completing the 5:42 drive.

*West Point-Beemer answers right back with a 9 play, 76 yard scoring drive. Juan Lemus scoots in from 8 yards away. 1000 yard rusher Treving Weedle ripped off runs of 24 and 21 yards in the Cadets opening drive.

*It took just ONE minute for the ‘Rocks to respond to the West Point-Beemer score, with QB Cohen Pelan firing a beautiful 60 yard touchdown strike to a streaking Jackson Heng. Heng’s defender went for the INT, slipped, and Heng was off to the races.

*Scotus stretched it’s lead to 20-7 late in the 2nd quarter when the Shamrocks fashioned a clock gobbling drive (6 minutes, 19 seconds). The drive looked like it might stall when Scotus faced a 4th and 3 at Cadets 18. West Point Beemer jumped offside, giving the Shamrocks a 1st down. The Shamrocks cashed in on the gift two plays later Evan Kiene skipped in for an 8 yard TD.

*Once again, West Point-Beemer let the home team know they were not going away. After the Scotus kickoff reached the end zone and the Cadets began their drive from the 20, the clock showed 1:52 left before halftime. Not a problem.

Trevin Weedle gained 10 yards on a pitch left to the 30, then QB Conner Troyer let it fly with the ball eventually came down in the capable hands of WR Brayden Doggett, who sped down the West Point-Beemer for a 70 touchdown.

*HALFTIME: Scotus 20 West Point-Beemer 14

3rd Quarter-Shamrocks capitalized on a West Point-Beemer fumble when QB Troyer flipped an errant pitchout to Trevin Weedle, who had no chance to maintain possession, juggling the ball then eventually losing possession. Scotus then recovered at the Cadets 35 and seven plays later Wemhoff ran it in from ten yards out. Rocks lead 27-14.

*West Point-Beemer answers right back when Weddle busts loose on a sweet 45 yard dash, stretching from his own 40 to the Scotus 15. Two plays later, Juan Lemus sweeps in from the right side untouched from 14 yards out. Now it’s Scotus 27 Cadets 20.

*An onside kick recovered by Scotus set up the Rock in good field position at the Home Team 44 yard line. The Green and Gold took immediate advantage of the short field. Luke Wemhoff slipped through for a nifty 10 yard gain, then followed some terrific blocking around his right side leading to a brilliant 44 yard touchdown dash.

Wemhoff’s long scoring jaunt put the game out of reach with 6:40 left in the money quarter, but West Point-Beemer would have one more say in the outcome.

*The visiting Cadets put together a 12 play, five minute, four second drive that began at their own 27 yard line. Quarterback Conner Troyer crashed in from a yard out to end the scoring for the night, pulling West Point-Beemer to within 41-27 when the gun sounded.

* * * * *

*The Scotus backups that entered the game at various times played very well. Coach Linder talked about creating a sense of trust that these guys could come in and do the job when the starters needed a rest. I thought they passed the test tonight.

*One of the Scotus backups that entered the game and played extremely well was 5-11, 170 pound sophomore RB/LB Thomas Settje. The dude is a BALLER. Settje gained 72 yards on 9 totes and was dragging Cadet defenders downfield for yards after contact. He also made a crunching tackle on 1000 yard rusher Trewvin Weddle when the senior had a head of steam on a kick return. Settje laid the wood and stopped Weddle in his tracks right in front of the Scotus coaches.

Well played, Thomas. If this kid keeps working, he could be an All-Stater before his career is in the books.

*The Rocks Offensive Line was off the ball in a hurry tonight, getting a push, creating openings all night for Wemhoff, Kiene and Settje. That O-Line of #54 Caleb Cameron, #55 Henry Ramaekers, #66 Connor Wurtz, #67 Jordan Kouma and big #77 Alexander Evans was as good as Gold tonight.

*West Point-Beemer RB Trevin Weddle is the Real Deal, friends. A 1,287 yard rusher in 2022, the 6-1, 185 pound star has a long 400 like stride and packs a punch at the point of contact. Jaun Lemus (#1) also ran hard and racked up some yards tonight.

Coach Jacob Ellis and his assistants do a fine job with this 35 player roster. These kids play the game the right way. Very solid.

*When you have two defensive linemen that lead your team in tackles for a game, you are stopping the run at the point of contact at the line of scrimmage. #54 Caleb Cameron, #55 Henry Ramaekers led the way for Scotus tonight and I was very impressed with that deal, especially because Cameron had been out of service recently.

Scotus goes to 3-1 on the year and will face Arlington next Friday at Pawnee Park, while West Point-Beemer falls to 2-2 and will travel to Albion to face C-1-#1 Boone Central next Friday.

…………………………………...........1……..2…….3……...4……….Final

West Point-Beemer (2-2)…….7……..7………6……..7…………27

At Columbus Scotus (3-1)...13…….7……..14…….7………..41

1st Qtr.……………………………………………… CS-WPB

CS- Luke Wemhoff 4 run - PAT- run failed…6-0 - (6:12)

WPB - Juan Lemus 8 run - PAT-Colten Haber kick…6-7 - (2:39)

CS - Jackson Heng 60 pass from Cohen Pelan - PAT-Francis Fehringer kick…13-7 - (1:39)

2nd Qtr

CS - Evan Kiene 8 run - PAT- Fehringer kick…20-6 - (1:50)

WPB - Brayden Doggett 70 pass from Conner Troyer - PAT-Haber kick…20-14 - (1:15)

3rd Qtr.

CS - Wemhoff 10 run - PAT- Fehringer kick…27-14 - (7:02)

WPB - Lemus 14 run - PAT-kick failed…27-20 - (5:05)

CS - Wemhoff 44 run - PAT-Fehringer kick…34-20 - (3:51)

4th Qtr.

CS - Thomas Settje 2 run - PAT-Fehringer kick…41-20 - (6:40)

WPB - Troyer 1 run - PAT-…Haber kick…41-27 - (1:28)

Team Statistics:

…………WP-B - Scotus

Passing……...142 - 86

Rushing……...226 - 315

Total Yards...368 - 401

Individual Statistics.

Passing: West Point-Beemer-Connor Troyer, 7-12-142 (1 TD, 1 INT), Columbus Scotus: Cohen Pelan-3-7-86 (1 TD, 1 INT)

Rushing: WP-B: Trevin Weedle-117-11-0, Juan Lemus-55-13/2 TDs, Myles Nielsen-54-10/0, Conner Troyer-20-5/1 TD. CS-Evan Kiene-115-18/1 TD, Luke Wemhoff-110-11/3 TDs, Thomas Settje-72-9/1 TD, Spencer Shotkoski-12-9-0, Cohen Pelan-2-5-0, Frank Fehringer-1-1-0.

Receiving: WP-B-Brayden Doggett-4-112/1 TD, Trevin Weddle-3-30-0. CS-Jackson Heng-1-60/1 TD, Max Wemhoff-1-20-0, Luke Wemhoff-1-6-0

Tackles: WP-B- Trevin Weedle-9 solo/5 assists/14 Tackles, Brayden Doggett-6-1/7 Total, Myles Nielsen-4-3/7, Colten Haber-3-4-7. CS- Caleb Cameron-4-4/7, Henry Ramaekers-4-2/6, Frank Fehringer-5-0/5, Cohen Pelan-4 solo-1 assist/5.

Interceptions: WP-B-Juan Lemus-1 for 58 yards. CS-Jackson Heng-1-19 yds.