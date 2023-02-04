Grand Generation Center
Doniphan and Regency
Note: Please CALL THE DAY BEFORE to order dinner
308-385-5308
The center is currently open for indoor dining, with pick-up meals also continuing to be provided.
MONDAY — Tater tot casserole, baked apples, muffin, fruit cocktail.
TUESDAY — Lasagna roll-ups, cheesy broccoli, tossed salad, garlic bread, sliced pineapple.
WEDNESDAY — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, herbed dressing, spring pea salad, fresh fruit, bread.
THURSDAY — Barbecue chicken breast, scalloped potatoes, green beans with bacon, cranberry and applesauce Jell-O salad, cornbread.
People are also reading…
FRIDAY — Hot beef sandwich on white bread, mashed potatoes, country mix veggies, three bean salad, cake.