Grand Generation CenterDoniphan and RegencyNote: Please CALL THE DAY BEFORE to order dinner
308-385-5308
The center is currently open for indoor dining, with pick-up meals also continuing to be provided.
MONDAY — Chicken and noodles, country blend vegetables, baked apples, mixed fruit cup, vanilla pudding.
TUESDAY — Liver and onions, hash brown casserole, buttered carrots, pasta salad, cornbread.
WEDNESDAY — Pork roast, baby baked potatoes, buttered diced beets, bread, fresh fruit.
THURSDAY — Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, Watergate salad, bread.
FRIDAY — Teriyaki beef steak with pepper slices, rice, steamed broccoli, eggroll, cinnamon applesauce.