 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Grand Island Independent is partnering with Tom Dinsdale Automotive who is sponsoring 875 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Senior Menu for Dec. 24

  • 0

Grand Generation Center Doniphan and Regency

Note: Please CALL THE DAY BEFORE to order dinner

308-385-5308

The center is currently open for indoor dining, with pick-up meals also continuing to be provided.

MONDAY — Center closed — Merry Christmas.

TUESDAY — Spaghetti and meatballs with marinara sauce, buttered peas, three-bean salad, garlic bread, sliced pineapple.

WEDNESDAY — Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli and cauliflower, cranberry salad, bread, fresh fruit.

THURSDAY — Battered pollock, hash brown casserole, glazed carrots, pasta salad, bread, fruit cobbler.

People are also reading…

FRIDAY — Meatloaf, baked potato, corn casserole, raspberry gelatin with pears, bread.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grand Island mall redevelopment plan approved

Grand Island mall redevelopment plan approved

The council approved a redevelopment contract with Woodsonia Highway 281 LLC and the city of Grand Island Community Redevelopment Authority for the redevelopment of the Conestoga Mall property.

Grand Island casino to open next week

Grand Island casino to open next week

The temporary casino is located in the concourse of Fonner Park adjacent to the Van Berg Family Collection and the Nebraska Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame display.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts