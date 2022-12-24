Senior Menu for Dec. 24

Grand Generation Center Doniphan and Regency
Note: Please CALL THE DAY BEFORE to order dinner
308-385-5308
The center is currently open for indoor dining, with pick-up meals also continuing to be provided.
MONDAY — Center closed — Merry Christmas.
TUESDAY — Spaghetti and meatballs with marinara sauce, buttered peas, three-bean salad, garlic bread, sliced pineapple.
WEDNESDAY — Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli and cauliflower, cranberry salad, bread, fresh fruit.
THURSDAY — Battered pollock, hash brown casserole, glazed carrots, pasta salad, bread, fruit cobbler.
FRIDAY — Meatloaf, baked potato, corn casserole, raspberry gelatin with pears, bread.