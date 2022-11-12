 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Senior Menu

Grand Generation Center Doniphan and Regency

Note: Please CALL THE DAY BEFORE to order dinner

308-385-5308

The center is currently open for indoor dining, with pick-up meals also continuing to be provided.

MONDAY — Smoked bratwurst, lyonaisse potatoes, baked beans, sauerkraut salad, bun.

TUESDAY — Fettuccine alfredo with chicken strips, steamed broccoli, garden salad, garlic bread, mandarin oranges.

WEDNESDAY — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, peas with read onion, cornbread, fresh fruit.

THURSDAY — Salmon loaf, baked potato, creamed cabbage, lime Jell-O with fruit cocktail, bread.

FRIDAY — Pork chop in cream sauce, buttered egg noodles, Harvard beets, garden salad, apple crisp dessert.

