SENIOR MENU

Grand Generation Center
Doniphan and Regency
Note: Please CALL THE DAY BEFORE to order dinner
308-385-5308
The center is currently open for indoor dining, with pick-up meals also continuing to be provided.
MONDAY — Mushroom Swiss cheese burger, baby baker potatoes, baked beans, frogeye salad, bun.
TUESDAY — Goulash, cheesy broccoli, coleslaw, cornbread, peach cup.
WEDNESDAY — Pork roast, herb stuffing, parslied red potatoes, carrot raisin salad, bread, fresh fruit.
THURSDAY — Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, pumpkin squares, bread.
FRIDAY — Teriyaki beef steak with sweet peppers, rice pilaf, steamed broccoli, applesauce.