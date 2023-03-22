LINCOLN — Even as a majority of Nebraska lawmakers push to curb abortion access in the state, a string of measures offered by their opponents aim to protect reproductive rights.

The Legislature's Judiciary Committee held a hearing Wednesday that covered two proposals from lawmakers who are abortion rights supporters — one that would provide immunity for lost pregnancies, and one that would guarantee the right to privacy. Neither measure exclusively covers abortion rights, but abortion was the focus of most of the discussion.

Legislative Bill 391, introduced by State Sen. Jen Day of Omaha, would provide criminal and civil immunity for pregnancy outcomes that don't result in a live birth. Legislative Resolution 20CA, introduced by Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln, seeks to add the "right to individual privacy" to the Nebraska Constitution. If passed by the Legislature, the issue would go on the 2024 ballot.

Nebraska lawmakers have been locked in a battle over abortion rights for the past two sessions. This year, Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston introduced LB 626, which would ban most abortions in the state at around six weeks of pregnancy, once embryonic cardiac activity can be detected.

The Day and Conrad proposals are among the measures offered in response to the anti-abortion push. In addition, the state Health and Human Services Committee held hearings last week on two constitutional amendments from Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, another abortion rights proponent, that would enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution.

LB 391 would protect women from investigation or prosecution in the event of a miscarriage, abortion, or other means that result in the loss of a pregnancy. Day acknowledged at the hearing that LB 626 would not penalize women who receive abortions, but argued that her bill is a necessary protection against such penalties.

"If we truly believe it when we say we're not going to punish women, LB 391 should be an easy, straightforward yes vote," Day said.

In states that have increased abortion restrictions over the last year, Day said, hundreds of women have been investigated and some have even been prosecuted over lost pregnancies. Andi Curry Grubb, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska, said even though LB 626 isn't law yet, there's still fear and confusion surrounding what health care options are available to women.

"Women should not fear being investigated or questioned when they seek health care or go to the hospital," Day said.

In addition to Planned Parenthood, officials from Nebraska Appleseed and the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska also spoke in support of LB 391. Nobody spoke in opposition.

Though LR 20CA doesn't specifically reference reproductive rights, the right to privacy has been a factor in the nationwide debate over abortion since the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade in 1973. In that ruling, the high court decided that abortion access was protected under a right to privacy implied in the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, but that has since become a point of contention as the word "privacy" is not explicitly mentioned.

Conrad said her resolution encompasses several other areas that she argued individuals have the right to keep private and outside government control, including their education, marriage and family life.

"This is something that I think is just inextricably intertwined with who we are as Americans," Conrad said. "We value, hold dear, and require the right to be left alone."

Multiple other states have privacy rights in their constitution. Conrad said her resolution mirrors language from Montana's constitution.

Nebraska Appleseed and the ACLU of Nebraska also supported the resolution, but the proposal saw opposition from the Nebraska Catholic Conference and the Nebraska Family Alliance. Officials from both groups expressed concern that LR 20CA would expand abortion access, possibly up to full term.

Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, a committee member who proposed abortion restrictions last year, expressed similar concerns. She asked Spike Eickholt, with the ACLU of Nebraska, if he believed the provision would lift all restrictions on abortion, and he said no. Like many constitutional rights, he argued the right to privacy would not be limitless, and the state would still have the authority to regulate.

Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington, another committee member, said the Legislature could still pass laws on abortion, but the constitutional wording would inform the judicial process in the event of a lawsuit.