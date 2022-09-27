 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Seward County deputies seize 8.5 pounds of cocaine in Interstate 80 traffic stop, sheriff says

  • Updated
  • 0

Seward County sheriff's deputies who "became suspicious of criminal activity" amid an Interstate 80 traffic stop seized 8.5 pounds of suspected cocaine Monday afternoon, the agency said in a news release.

A deputy stopped the vehicle at around 12:30 p.m. Monday for multiple alleged traffic violations and radioed a K9 unit after contacting 19-year-old Rodrigo Figueroa, of Santa Barbara, California.

The dog alerted deputies to the presence of drugs and deputies searched Figueroa's vehicle, where they found the cocaine, the sheriff's office alleged in the news release.

Deputies arrested the 19-year-old on suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and violating the state's drug tax stamp law. Figueroa was taken to the Seward County jail.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brown column: An open letter to Scott Frost

Brown column: An open letter to Scott Frost

From Rick's column: I can still feel your pain. In the fall of 1973, I packed up everything I owned into the back of a ‘52 Ford pickup and set out for Arizona from my hometown of Norfolk. I think I might have had about $50 to my name.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts