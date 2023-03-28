A Seward County man was sentenced last week to more than 18 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to producing child pornography.

Matthew French, 36, was federally indicted last March on four counts of producing child pornography and one count of knowingly receiving the material. He pleaded guilty to two counts of production in November in exchange for prosecutors dismissing the other three charges.

As part of the federal plea deal, pending state charges in Butler County that allege sex trafficking of a minor, attempted creation/distribution of child pornography and intentional child abuse will also be dismissed.

According to French’s plea agreement, the investigation began in May 2021 when East Butler Public Schools intercepted an email sent to a 16-year-old male student. The email contained questions about the student’s sexual preferences and other explicit topics, as well as a request for explicit photos in exchange for money.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that French sent these surveys to multiple underaged boys. French would tell the victims that he had a friend named “Gavin” who was a writer of online sex stories and wanted to use information from the victims in the stories.

French would pose as “Gavin” and send the minor victims detailed surveys with questions about their sexual activities, proclivities and genitalia. The email indicated that the victims would be paid for responding to the survey, and gave them an option to send sexually explicit photos for more money.

At some point, French convinced the victims that his home in Seward County was a safe place to take videos and photos for “Gavin.” French engaged in sexual activity with some of the victims at his home and recorded the activity using surveillance cameras.

Investigators executed multiple search warrants on French’s home and electronic devices in 2021, and were able to positively identify four males — aged 16 and 17 — who provided French, through the ruse of “Gavin,” with sexually explicit images or videos.

French had posted bail in September 2021 on the Butler County charges — which were all related to the aforementioned email exchange flagged by the school district — and was awaiting trial when he was federally indicted and arrested in March 2022.

On Friday, French was sentenced to 225 months in prison on both federal counts of producing child pornography. The sentences will run at the same time. He also will serve 12 years of supervised release after he is released from custody.

French will be required to register as a sex offender and pay restitution to the four victims.