Sex education books moved to adult section of Fremont library after complaints

FREMONT — After two mothers complained at this week’s Fremont City Council meeting about sex education and LGBTQ-themed books, seven sex education books were moved from the children’s section of Keene Memorial Library to the adult section.

Keene Memorial Library Director Laura England-Biggs said seven books that had been on shelves in the children’s section of the library were moved after a visit from Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg, City Administrator Jody Sanders and Library Board President Linda McLain.

“The mayor, the city administrator and the library board president came to the library this morning, and we moved seven books,” England-Biggs said Wednesday. Spellerberg did not order library staff to move the books, she said: “It was a mutual decision after discussion.”

The seven books moved from the children’s section to the adult section included only one book that the two mothers complained about during the public comment segment of the council meeting: “Sex is a Funny Word.”

Sandra Murray, owner of the Fia and Belle clothing store in downtown Fremont, and her daughter, Brianna Kindler, complained at the council meeting about five books that they said were found in the children’s section of the library and were able to be checked out.

Aside from “Sex is a Funny Word,” the two mothers also said four LGBTQ-themed books should be not be available in the children’s section and were efforts, in their opinions, to “groom” children into the LGBTQ culture.

England-Biggs said the six other books moved Wednesday were what she referred to as “normal and standard” sex education books aimed at children and teens that are intended to teach them about reproduction, their bodies and changes to bodies and genitalia during puberty.

The six other books moved were “The Every Body Book,” “Who Has What: All About Girls and Boys Bodies,” “It is So Amazing! A Book About Eggs, Sperm, Birth, Babies and Families,” “The Girls Guide to Growing Up: Choices and Changes in the Tween Years,” “The Boys Guide to Growing Up: Choices and Changes During Puberty,” and a book titled “It’s Not the Stork: A Book About Girls, Boys, Babies, Bodies, Families and Friends.”

None of the seven books relocated were taken out of circulation, just moved to the adult section of the library, England-Biggs said. The four other books that the two mothers complained about were not moved, she said.

England-Biggs said that in her 17 years working at Keene Memorial Library, she has not been aware of complaints about any sex education book or LGBTQ-themed book at the library.

“The books in the library are chosen by professional librarians. I leave (book choices) up to the children’s librarian and the adult librarian.” England-Biggs said she and those two librarians have master’s degrees in library sciences.

“I encourage them to choose the books, to be independent,” she said. “It is their choice. I don’t have the time to choose the books with my other duties as library director.”

England-Biggs said the overriding operating philosophy of all libraries she has studied in her professional career is to have a wide range of books on thousands of topics and that anything sensitive would be chosen and guided by parents of children.

She also said the library has LGBTQ reading material and books, noting that it is important to have those topics available for members of the public who seek them and as a way to be inclusive to all readers, regardless of sexual identity.

“It is our position that it is a parent’s job to guide their children’s reading habits. Not the librarian’s,” England-Biggs said. “We want the library to be for everyone, but sometimes not every book is for every person.”

Spellerberg, Fremont’s mayor, said the library is a crucial part of the city’s educational fabric. He said he was thankful for the leadership of England-Biggs and others from the library board who helped advise him.

If people want to contest a book that is in the library, England-Biggs said, they can fill out a complaint form at the library. She then has 15 business days to review the complaint. After she makes a decision and someone objects, the person can appeal it to the library board. The board has 10 business days to respond and decide whether to hear the appeal at a meeting.

Any decisions on keeping or removing books or materials made by the library board are final, England-Biggs said.