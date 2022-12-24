Shatel: Christmas wish list for Matt Rhule, Lauren Jensen, Husker Nation and more

Merry Christmas, 11 a.m. starts! Merry Christmas, NIL! Merry Christmas, Realignment!

Oh, sorry. I’m in a George Bailey mood this year.

Yes, I just saw “It’s a Wonderful Life” again. It’s the story of a college football coach’s agent.

I’m kidding. But every time a bell rings, some kid enters the transfer portal.

The older I get, the more I appreciate the Christmas classics. You know, like “Die Hard.”

I was going to go with the usual fare this year, the superficial stuff like victories and bowl games and championships.

But I think it’s about time I start using this Christmas column to spread the true meaning of the season.

Like, in the spirit of “Wonderful Life,” wishing sports fans could know what it was like to never have had sports in their life. So they could embrace the little stuff.

Or wishing that there could be a universal Saturday in college football where every game started at 1 p.m.

Or that, instead of a bowl bonus, football coaches would be happy with the satisfaction of watching a player develop.

And athletic directors would drop the price of season tickets to $25.

Kind of gives you the warm fuzzies, right?

Who am I kidding? I know what you want.

• Matt Rhule: What’s the emoji for a bowl game?

• Trev Alberts: A long break without a coaching search.

• Husker Nation: First things first: A Big Ten-caliber offensive line.

• Garrett Nelson: One more lap at Memorial Stadium, this time in a scheme where he could have some real fun.

• John Cook: Another Volleyball Final Four. They’re getting harder to make all the time.

• Lauren Jensen: Making the Elite Eight is cool. But beating the UConn Huskies is the stuff of legacies.

• Jaz Shelley: Another NCAA Tourney trip and a longer stay.

• Volleyball fans in Nebraska: Get that NCAA regular-season attendance record back here, where it belongs.

• Fred Hoiberg: A split of the remaining 18 Big Ten games left. That would put NU at 16-15. Crazy? Come on, it’s Christmas.

• Greg McDermott: A healthy team in 2023.

• Jays fans: A Big East tournament banner to hang in the CHI Health Center. The longer I’m around the Big East, the more I realize the league tournament at MSG is the big prize.

• Chris Crutchfield: A history-making week in Sioux Falls in early March.

• Mike Gabinet: The program’s first Frozen Faceoff in St. Paul. This sure feels like it might be their best chance.

• Bud Crawford: A legacy fight. At least one, if not two.

• Gary Green and Union Omaha fans: Announcement of that new soccer stadium.

• Duncan McGuire: A long MLS career and many goals.

• College World Series: Another team from Mississippi. There’s got to be another one, right? The good merchants of Omaha will fly you here.

• Area baseball fans: Another season on the berm, under the stars and lights, with a Runza baseball hat at Werner Park, the gift to baseball fans that keeps on giving.

• Will Bolt, Ed Servais and Evan Porter: A Memorial Day in front of the TV watching the ESPN Selection Show.

• Max Duggan: MVP of the Fiesta Bowl and a shot at the national championship.

• Big Ten West: In the probable last year of existence, the West champ wins the Big Ten. You have to ask for one Christmas miracle.

• Big Ten fans: No more expansion, unless it’s Hawaii and San Diego State.

• College football fans: A narrowed-down group of bowl games, armed with NIL money to keep players from opting out. Would that even work?

• College football: Move the early signing day out of December. Create two signing days, one in August and another in February.

• Pinnacle Bank Championship: A date on the Korn Ferry Tour that allows for big crowds and a lush golf course.

The rest of us: Golf weather, very soon. The way things are going, that might be temps in the 30’s.

To everyone: A very Merry Christmas and a Happy 2023!

Tom Shatel is a sports columnist for the Omaha World-Herald.