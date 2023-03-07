INCOLN — We’ve seen this movie before, right?

Six wins in the last eight games. A season reborn.

A fan base rekindled.

An improbable late-season run. The underdog rises up. The beleaguered head coach fires back.

And now Fred Hoiberg and the Huskers ride their second wind to Chicago and make their play for a NIT bid that would look like a fountain in the desert.

The formula looks familiar. Rewind. Repeat.

But wait a minute.

What if this one’s different?

What if Hoiberg has found a formula to give himself and his program a future?

Entering his fourth and most important season, Hoiberg remodeled his roster and style of play. It worked.

Worked? Yes. Nebraska, 16-15, is knocking on the door of the NIT but is also just a notch or two behind Wisconsin and Penn State — NCAA bubble teams that figure to get in.

The coach won some of the biggest games on his schedule — two on the road. He kept his team scrapping and eventually winning after midseason injuries to key starters. It's easy to wonder how many wins they'd have with Emmanuel Bandoumel and Juwan Gary.

Moreover, the Huskers played a rugged, blue-collar style that was based on defense and teamwork and not making an avalanche of shots.

And the crowds loved it. They packed Pinnacle Bank Arena to watch a team with a losing record fight like hell. They fed off Keisei Tominaga’s charisma. They roared for Sam Hoiberg.

They loved this kind of Husker Hoops.

Now this is a trap that some fans have fallen for in the past: believing in the late-season mirage.

But this team won enough tough games that there was nothing fluky about it.

It’s a style that fits playing — and winning — in the Big Ten Conference. And Hoiberg figured it out. Just in time.

“Number one is the chemistry,” Hoiberg said. “You could see we weren’t the most talented team on the floor but a lot of times we’re the hardest-playing team.

"Our motto this year was be the hardest-playing, most-together team and for the most part we’ve had that.”

The motto was easy. Putting together the puzzle wasn’t.

It was a gamble. But the risk was lessened with an important returning piece: 6-9 center Derrick Walker, a 25-year-old veteran.

Hoiberg brought in assistant Adam Howard to install a defensive mentality. That would fit Walker, one of the top rebounders and shot-blockers in the Big Ten.

But Walker needed a cast that could help.

Hoiberg landed Sam Griesel, a senior transfer from South Dakota State. Griesel brought hometown Husker pride and a smart ball-handler. He and Walker blended immediately.

Then came a pair of transfers, Bandoumel (SMU) and Gary (Alabama) — junkyard dogs with length and a physical style.

They meshed immediately with the other blue collars.

Voila. Just like that, NU went from a one-dimensional team that leaned on offensive bursts with a five-star NBA prodigy to a team of alley fighters who could handle any Big Ten scrap.

And Hoiberg got lucky. The pieces fit perfectly. The early schedule overwhelmed them at times. But they proved to be a team that would be in most every game and find a way to win their share.

The coach, though, said the transition began at the end of last season — with road wins at Penn State, Ohio State and Wisconsin to close the season. Another late-year run. Remember?

"To me, the way we finished last year honestly had an impact on this year," Hoiberg said. "Griesel saw it. Derrick felt it — that's probably a good reason we got him back."

But the pieces are different. And the prototypes may be permanent.

“Emmanuel is the whole package,” Hoiberg said. “The man is one of the best culture guys I’ve been around, one of the best on-ball defenders I’ve ever coached.

“Juwan, I’m thankful he’ll be back. There’s going to be some guys out there out of that mold. And with the success we had, we’re going to go out and try to find those guys.”

Some of those guys are already looking up Hoiberg.

“There’s a lot of people who have reached out to us and love the way that we’re playing and see how hard this group plays and competes every night,” Hoiberg said.

“Even talking to the coaches in this league and hearing them talk about how much they’ve enjoyed watching us even as they prepared to play us. That’s something we can build on.”

But now Walker, Griesel and Bandoumel will leave. And perhaps Tominaga, too.

The junior shooting star from Japan is expected to be offered big contracts to play professionally in his native country. The last few weeks, Japanese media covered his games in Lincoln.

This is where NIL could help. And Tominaga would be a popular man for local businesses. The problem is NCAA NIL rules for foreign athletes are restrictive. The NIL lure might be limited.

Hoiberg can always offer his expertise and deep contacts in the NBA — if that’s where Tominaga wants to end up — to get him to return.

If there was a silver lining to the Bandoumel and Gary injuries, it’s that it pressed freshman guard Jamarques Lawrence, Denim Dawson, Blaise Keita and Sam Hoiberg into crucial minutes they might not have gotten.

That group, along with Gary and C.J. Wilcher, give Hoiberg a base for his fifth season.

But in many ways, he’s back where he was last season — looking for transfers who can fit and make an immediate difference.

“We’re going to have a lot of guys to replace off this year,” Hoiberg said, “but we have some guys who have already taken a step in their progression of their careers and provided us with some of the things that Sam and Derrick and Emmanuel gave us.

“It’s going to be an important offseason for us.”

And next season another big one for Hoiberg at Nebraska.

Some people will demand an NCAA berth. But if Hoiberg can produce a team that plays like this one, and is as enjoyable to watch, Husker fans might be happy with any postseason tourney.

They like Hoiberg. And they remember he knows the formula to get to a Sweet 16.

Eventually, yes, Hoiberg will need to make the NCAA tourney and win.

Maybe he’s found the path to doing that.

Tom Shatel is a sports columnist for the Omaha World-Herald.