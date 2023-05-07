It is already the beginning of May. Where is the year going?

May brings the library’s biggest event of the entire year: Summer Reading! We have a packed calendar of events scheduled for kids, teens and adults this year for the “All Together Now” Summer Reading Program. Continue reading to learn all about the great, interesting things planned for the adult program. Erica and Laura will fill you in more for kids and teen events in upcoming columns.

Kickoff for the adult events is set for Sunday, May 21. We have a very special guest to help launch the program: New York Times bestselling — and Nebraska — author Tosca Lee will be here presenting two programs. The first program will run from 4 to 4:45 p.m.. This event is free and open to all who wish to attend. Lee will share her writing and research experience, and discuss her upcoming novel, co-written with bestselling author Marcus Brotherton, titled “The Long March Home.” Set in the Philippines during World War II, “The Long March Home” follows three friends as they become unknowing participants in what later became known as the Bataan Death March. Copies of the book will be available for sale and signing.

After hours, the Grand Island Public Library will host a ticketed dinner event giving attendees a chance to ask Lee questions about her writing, books, and publishing. While tickets had to be purchased by May 3, there is one ticket available we are giving away. Stop by the library to get your free entry into the drawing. Want more chances to win? Every time you check out items at the front desk and get your check-out receipt, another entry will print on your receipt! Patrons can earn entries until May 15. You will only earn entries if you check out with a staff member at the front desk, self-checkouts will not generate an entry.

There are many other great events for adults this summer you will not want to miss, including trial runs of two new book clubs. One is “Cooking the Books.” You might have seen the social media posts from th library, now join the book club. If you are a fan of food, cooking and trying new recipes you will enjoy Cooking the Books. Participants will select a cookbook, test a recipe (or a few), and bring one of their creations to share with the group. Members will then discuss their cookbooks, the recipes, the cooking experience, and more.

Cooking the Books will meet at noon Saturday, June 24. The theme for June will be Celebrity Chefs & Cookbooks. Registration is required for Cooking the Books.

The other new book club will be “Crimetime,” a true crime book club. If you are a fan of murder mysteries and mayhem, true crime, and watch all the documentaries and listen to all the podcasts, this book club will be for you. Crimetime will be meet at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, and will be discussing the book “Bloody Lies” by John Ferak. “Bloody Lies” covers the Easter 2006 Murdock, Nebraska, murders of Wayne and Sharmon Stock. Registration is preferred, but not required for the Crimetime Book Club.

There are so many other great events, there are just too many to list here. Check out our calendar of events at https://grandisland.evanced.info to see all of the many programs.

And of course, don’t forget to log your reading minutes for chances to win fabulous prizes. Sign up on our Beanstack site at https://gilibrary.beanstack.org. We look forward to seeing you this summer!