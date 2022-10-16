Shaun Klee: Celebrate National Family History Month, local history

Can you believe it is already October?

The year seems to be flying by. That being said, with the weather starting to cool off and the days getting shorter, October is a great month to use the library. The library is a great resource for family historians and genealogists alike.

Passed by Congress in 2001, October is National Family History Month, so what could be a better time to stop by the library and see what we have to offer to help you climb your family tree?

See what we have to offer in our print and physical collections in the Roberta Lawrey Heritage Room. Heritage Room collections contain the library’s Nebraska and local history collections. These collections contain materials all about the local area and Nebraska including county histories, and other interesting materials all about our great state and region.

We also house some genealogical collections including our own genealogical reference collection, the Ella Sprague Genealogical Collection — a donated collection of formerly private materials such as reference materials and vital records collections, particularly focused on the New England region, as well as a collection from the local Prairie Pioneer Genealogical Society.

We also house many of the newspapers on microfilm including all iterations of The Grand Island Independent from the 1880s to present, other Grand Island and Hall County newspapers, and other local papers such as ones from Ravenna and Howard County.

And now, through continued efforts of local groups such as the library, Hall County Historical Society, Prairie Pioneers, the Lue R. Spencer Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.) Chapter, Cairo Roots Museum, and libraries and groups in Wood River and Doniphan, the newspapers are available to view on the Hall County Community Archive site, free of charge for anyone who wishes to do so.

The library also offers online access to a variety of genealogy and history-related databases. One of the most popular databases is Ancestry Library Edition. The library version of the popular Ancestry.com databases offers access to billions of records including vital records, censuses, immigration and passenger manifests, family trees, yearbooks, city directories and more.

The library is an affiliate partner with FamilySearch. As an affiliate, Grand Island Public Library is able to offer access to sets of records — many of which are unindexed/not computer searchable, from all over the world including civil and church records from Europe, probate and land records from the United States and much more.

Due to publisher, record rights owners, and licensing restrictions beyond the control of the library, access to Ancestry Library Edition, and FamilySearch Affiliate Content are restricted to access inside the library building only.

We also have a wide variety of local history programs that may meet your interest. Every month, at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday, the Bygone Book Club gets together. On Nov. 12, Sue Clement will lead a discussion of the book “Nebraska POW Camps” by Melissa Amateis Marsh. Copies of the book are available to check out at the circulation desk.

This year we have also partnered with many local organizations to present programs for Grand Island’s 150th anniversary. Today, Oct. 16, Sue Clement and Michelle Setlik of the Hall County Historical Society will present “A Grand Community, A Grand City,” highlighting memorable stories of Grand Island, at 2 p.m. at the library. At 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, there will be a very special children’s train program at Burlington Station with train-themed stories and crafts for kids.

As always, check our website, www.gilibrary.org, or check our Facebook and Instagram pages to stay up to date with all the happenings at the library.