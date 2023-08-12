Have your heard? The Grand Island Public Library has a brand new exhibit on display in the Art Alcove for August!

This month, the library is happy to host “Journey Stories” a poster exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Services (SITES) program.

America and its history is a patchwork of many tales which have been woven over time from the voyages of people — both voluntary and involuntary — who traveled from city-to-city, state-to-state, and around the world to find new opportunities. Whether by air, land or sea, travel has played a crucial part in our economic and cultural identities.

This set of educational posters takes a broad look at American expansion and migration, from the earliest European settlers and Native American displacement, to the effects of transportation advancements on modern mobility.

SITES has been sharing the wealth of Smithsonian collections and research programs with millions of people outside Washington, D.C., for 65 years. SITES connects Americans to their shared cultural heritage through a wide range of exhibitions about art, science and history, which are shown wherever people live, work and play. The SITES exhibit is co-created by The Southern Poverty Law Center’s Teaching Tolerance promotion.

In addition to “Journey Stories,” the library and Hall County Historical Society are co-presenting a concurrent exhibit featuring the journey stories of the Grand Island area.

Consisting of historic photos of Grand Island, this exhibit will also feature artifacts from early families of Hall County, as well as a poster exhibit highlighting the history of Grand Island, the library and the historical society.

“Journey Stories” will be on display at the library through Saturday, Sept. 9.

Coming up in November, another great historical exhibit will be at the library. “Willa Cather: A Sesquicentennial Reflection,” from the National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud, will explore photographs and objects related to Cather’s life and writing and help celebrate the 150th birthday of one of Nebraska’s most beloved authors.

For history lovers, “Journey Stories” is just the start of a great fall full of history-related programs. Bygone Book Club kicks off at 10:30 a.m. today (Saturday, Aug. 12) with a special documentary screening and author question-and-answer session for the August book selection, “Surviving Hitler, Evading Stalin” by Mildred Schindler Janzen.

Bygone Book Club meets at 11 a.m. the second Saturday of the month at the library, unless rescheduled due to a holiday.

There are also a couple of great Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau programs coming up later in the fall. In September, Ben Salazar of Omaha will help us kick off Hispanic Heritage Month by presenting “Latinos: Searching for the Good Life in Nebraska,” a look at the historic Latino experience in Nebraska. This program is planned for 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17.

In October, Christopher Krampe of St. Mary’s University in Omaha will present “Monster Within: Monster Stories and What They Mean.” This lecture will explore the use of monsters from the earliest of human stories to the present, and explore several famous monsters of popular culture to examine how humans have used monsters and their stories as a way to cope and make sense of an often terrifying world. This program is planned for 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8.

As always, check out our social media pages and our website, www.gilibrary.org for all of our great upcoming programs.