Shaun Klee: Try something new in 2023

“New Year, New You.”

That’s a common phrase we all hear at the beginning of the year, right?

I am not one who usually makes New Year’s resolutions, but over the past few weeks as I have been working through maintaining the fiction collection here at the Grand Island Public Library, a reading resolution for myself sort of organically formed: give some of the library’s less-read, less-circulating books a try.

It is a good way to expand my reading horizons, and discover some great books that would have otherwise just sat on the shelf. I have already made it through a couple of these books — one was great, one not so much — but I never would have tried them if I hadn’t set this goal for myself.

The book that really stood out to me so far was “No Light to Land On,” by Yara Zgheib. This book is a beautiful and heartbreaking story of an immigrant Syrian family that is torn apart by the 2017 travel ban. It is the story of Sama, a student who has been able to live her dream and come to the United States and study at Harvard, and Hadi, a refugee of the Syrian Civil War, who after two years falsely jailed in a Syrian prison, was able to escape and make his way to the United States.

Sama and Hadi meet, get married, and just as Sama is expecting the birth of their first child, Hadi’s father passes away. He makes the difficult decision to go to Jordan, where his father had been living after fleeing Syria, to make the funeral arrangements. This causes Hadi to miss his all-important visa hearing. As Hadi is in Jordan, the travel ban is imposed. With Hadi stuck in Jordan, Sama must endure giving birth to their son all on her own, and the two are stuck worlds apart, not knowing if they will ever see one another again.

Right now, I am in the middle of reading “City of Orange,” by David Yoon, which is much different from “No Light to Land On.” “City of Orange” is a post-apocalyptic tale in which a man suddenly awakens, not even remembering his name, and must learn to forage and survive. I am not sure what to think of it, yet, but so far it is compelling enough for me to keep going, so we’ll see what happens as the story progresses.

If you are in the mood to try something new this year for your reading goals, we have some great resources for you to find your next great read. The first is our database NoveList Plus. This is a great resource to find book recommendations based on a title, author or other book characteristic. There are so many books in the NoveList database, that you will never run out of suggestions.

Another great tool is built right in to the library’s catalog itself. When in the details page for a book, you can click on the “Related” tab, and it will suggest related titles based on author or genre. Best of all, you can check right from that page if the book is available! You can put it on hold, and staff will pull the item, and you will receive a message we have it waiting for you to pick up.

Of course, you can always ask our staff for suggestions, too. We have a lot of voracious readers, and we are always happy to make recommendations of the books and authors we enjoy.

To use NoveList Plus, go to our website at www.gilibrary.org.

To take a look at our catalog, go to https://gilibrary.tlcdelivers.com.

Or stop by and visit in person. Happy reading!