Margaret Landis thought she had a nice colt in Ships Log when he was young.

But she wasn't sure.

"You don’t know much about you start training them," said Landis, owner of Landis Stables in Grand Island. "In the pasture, yes. We loved him. He could outrun anything. But that still doesn’t mean they’re going to be a good race horse.

"But when I sent him to Oklahoma to get broke, the guy down there called me and said, ‘Margaret, you’ve got yourself a colt here.’ That’s your first indication."

Ships Log showed what he could do with two straight wins to open his career. He had a bad trip in his third out in the Fonner Park Special Stakes on April 22, but still finished third.

Ships Log got back to his winning ways in the second annual $20,000 Buzz Bar Stakes, a race for Nebraska-bred 3-year-old colts and geldings, at Fonner Park.

Ships Log, bred by the Landis Stables, ridden by Adrian Ramos and trained by Robert Hoffman, led most of the way but he was being pushed by Mo Summer, winner of the Fonner Park Special Stakes.

"We were hooked," Landis said. "I was scared. We were hooked all the way around."

But Ships Log had a three-length lead heading into the stretch and went on to win the 6 1-2 furlong race by two lengths in 1:20.00.

Landis was concerned about the added half furlong in this race.

"I didn’t know about 6 1-2. He’s breeding doesn’t say he’s 6 1-2," Landis said. "His breeding says he’s six."

It turned out the extra distance wasn’t a problem.

"He was getting stronger coming down the stretch I thought," Landis said. "I’ve got a great team. Norm Ladd, the people who help me. Gene (Robert) Hoffman has done a fantastic job. I can’t say enough good things about Gene. He’s one heck of a horseman.

"He’s a true horseman. And the care … you can go in his barn anytime day or night, those stalls are meticulous."

Ships Log paid $3.80 to win. It was a four-horse field, so there was no place or show wagering.

Mo Summer finished second with J Ps Harley Glider in third.

The win was worth $12,252 and brought Ships Log total winnings to $26,712.

Landis said her horses are going home to the farm now.

"We’d kind of like to run in Columbus but we can’t wait until October," Landis said. "I have Nebraska-breds, but I can’t. How can you keep a horse fit all those months?"

Hoofprints

— Ramos had a pair of wins on Sunday. After winning on Ships Log, he later won the fifth race on Tiz Brighter for trainer Gregorio Rivera.

— Jockey Jose Medina, after winning five races on Saturday, won the second race on Luckenbacher for trainer Isai Gonzalez.

— Leading jockey Kevin Roman, who rode at Prairie Meadows on Friday and Saturday, came back to Fonner Park for one last day of racing. He won the third race on Dixie Trixie for trainer Dalton Dieter and the fifth on Sweetness for trainer Daid Anderson.

— Those two wins gives Roman 58 for the season. Medina, who was second by 15 wins heading into the weekend, won nine and now has 50 for the meet.

— Gonzalez has taken full control of the trainer’s standings with 50 wins. Mark Hibdon is second with 41.

— Just two days of racing remain. Racing resumes Friday with a first-race post time of 4 p.m.

Fonner Park Results

Sunday

Post Time: 1:30 p.m.

First Race, Purse $19,800, Stakes, 3 yo, Six And A Half Furlongs

3, Ships Log, A. Ramos; $3.80

2, Mo Summer, N. Haar

4, J Ps Harley Glider, J. Medina

Race Time: 1:20

Exacta (3-2), $7.40

Second Race, Purse $4,559, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo's & up, Six And A Half Furlongs

5, Luckenbacher, J. Medina; $4.20

4, Prairie Squall, K. Roman

1, Speedy Fellar, R. Martinez

Late Scratches: Gold Note

Race Time: 1:20.80

Daily Double (3-5), $11.20. Exacta (5-4), $17.00

Third Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

5, Dixie Trixie, K. Roman; $5.40; $3.20; $2.60

2, Prairie Fireball, R. Martinez; ;$6.20; $3.20

3, Jomama Sassy, S. Bethke; ; ;$3.40

Race Time: :47.60

Exacta (5-2), $34.00. Superfecta (5-2-3-4), $10.08. Trifecta (5-2-3), $55.20

Fourth Race, Purse $10,300, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

4, Tiz Brighter, A. Ramos; $20.60; $5.60; $4.80

5, Chief Ty He, J. Medina; ; $2.10; $2.40

1, P R Why Not, S. Bethke; ; ; $6.00

Race Time: 1:15

Exacta (4-5), $41.60. Superfecta (4-5-1-3), $45.27. Trifecta (4-5-1), $120.80. Pic 3 (3/5-5-4), $43.10

Fifth Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

2, Sweetness To, K. Roman; $6.60; $4.20; $2.80

4, Give Em Shade, C. Fackler; ;$10.40; $8.00

5, Pops Girl Alexa, A. Ramos; ; ; $3.20

Late Scratches: Miss Grand Slam

Race Time: 1:15.80

Exacta (2-4), $108.60. Superfecta (2-4-5-6), $373.98. Trifecta (2-4-5), $1,595.60

Sixth Race, Purse $4,700, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo's & up, Six And A Half Furlongs

5, S C Angel, R. Martinez; $9.60; $4.00; $2.80

2, Aunt Irene, R. Morales; ;$4.60; $3.20

1, Starlight Twist, B. McNeil; ; ; $3.00

Late Scratches: Milli Starr, Queens Gift

Race Time: 1:21.20

Exacta (5-2), $42.60. Trifecta (5-2-1), $109.30

Seventh Race, Purse $4,900, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

6, Competitive Spirit, B. McNeil; $6.00; $3.40; $2.80

7, Character Counts, R. Morales; ; $3.60; $2.80

8, Miss Jet, K. Roman; ; ;$3.40

Late Scratches: Say What You Will

Race Time: 1:15.80

Daily Double (5-6), $30.00. Exacta (6-7), $19.80. Omni (6-7), $5.20. Omni (6-8), $5.80. Omni (7-8), $7.40. Superfecta (6-7-8-3), $10.98. Trifecta (6-7-8), $39.10. Pic 3 (2-5-2/6), $88.50. Pic 4 (4-2-5-2/6), $40.90. Pic 5 (5-4-2-5-2/6), $57.50.