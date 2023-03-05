ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Silas Allred made sure Nebraska wasn't shut out in Sunday's final at the Big Ten wrestling meet in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Allred, a first-year starter for Nebraska, became the first Husker since 2015 to win a Big Ten title as he upset top-seeded Max Dean of Penn State 6-3 in the 197-pound final.

All of Allred's points came on takedowns - one in each period - while Dean's points came on escapes.

Allred led 4-3 before finishing his final takedown with less than 15 seconds left to secure the victory.

Nebraska had five finalists and had lost its first four matches. The Huskers finished third in the team race as Penn State, which had four individual champions, won with 147 points, followed by Iowa with 134.5. The Huskers had 104.5 points.

NU's Peyton Robb and Mikey Labriola suffered their first losses of the season. Robb, ranked No. 1 at 157 pounds, was tied 1-1 with Penn State's Levi Haines at the end of regulation. But Haines got a takedown in the first minute of sudden victory for the 3-1 upset.

Labriola fell 6-1 to fellow unbeaten Carter Starocci of Penn State in the 174-pound final. Starocci, who has won 48 straight matches, got late takedowns in the second and third periods to seal the victory.

The finals started with Iowa's Spencer Lee earning his 55th straight win as he downed Nebraska's Liam Cronin 8-2. It was Lee's second win over Cronin this season - Lee pinned Cronin in the opening minute in the regular season.

At 141, Real Woods of Iowa led NU's Brock Hardy 2-1 after two periods. Hardy got in on Woods' legs in the third period, but Woods didn't allow a takedown as he held on for the 2-1 win.​

Nebraska qualified seven wrestlers from nationals, which start March 16 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Besides the five finalists, Bubba WIlson (165) and Lenny Pinto (184) qualified.