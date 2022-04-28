 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Six entered for Bosselman

Bosselman

Jan Bosselman draws the numbers for the entry draw for the $75,000 Bosselman Pump & Pantry/Gus Fonner Stakes in the Fonner Park racing office Thursday morning. Jan is joined by her granddaughter Kinsey Bosselman (left), and Kinsey's father Charlie Bosselman. (Independent/Josh Salmon) 

 Josh Salmon

The 33rd running of the Bosselman Pump and Pantry/Gus Fonner Stakes attracted a field of six for Saturday’s $75,000 race.

Intrepid Heart, trained by Joe Hawley and owned by Jesse Jakubowski and Roger Morse, is the morning-line favorite at 7-5 for the 1 1-16th mile race. The 6-year-old gelding, who was bred in Kentucky by WinStar Farm, has eight wins in 23 career starts with earnings of $408,482.

Intrepid Heart finished third in the 2019 G3 Peter Pan Stakes and was eighth in the Belmont Stakes.

Intrepid Heart will be ridden by veteran jockey Ken Tohill, who enters Friday’s eight-race card with 3,998 career wins.

Fonner Park’s leading trainer Isai Gonzalez has two entered. Its a Wrap, ridden by Fonner’s leading jockey Kevin Roman, is 9-5 on the morning line. Its a Wrap has three wins in three starts at Fonner, including a 6 1-2 length win in the Dowd Mile on April 9.

“He’s run three times and he’s won all of them,” Gonzalez said. “We didn’t know if we would run him in the Bosselman before we came here. After the way he ran we decided to give it a shot in the big race.”

Its a Wrap has the speed to go out fast, but in winning a six-furlong race at Fonner in his first out here he showed he can come from behind.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Gonzalez said. “When he ran six furlongs he came off the pace. Then when he ran a mile he went to the lead so he kind of surprised me a little bit. In the past before we got him when he ran route races he always took the lead.”

Gonzalez will also send

Stephen’s Answer to the post with jockey Scott Bethke aboard. Stephen’s Answer, a 9-year-old Maryland-bred gelding, won three straight races at Delta Downs after Gonzalez claimed him for $10,000 on Dec. 8. He has 17 wins in 68 career starts with earnings of $356,784.

“He’s a nice horse,” Gonzalez said. “He’s won a lot of races. We did some good at Delta with him. At some point we thought he was a little bit better than Its a Wrap. We’ve had better luck lately with Its a Wrap, but Stephen’s Answer is a nice horse.”

There were 30 horses nominated for the Bosselman. Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak said some of them may not have wanted to go against the competition that was already here.

“We had terrific response with our nominations to the race, but having a bear of a local horse (Its a Wrap) and an accomplished ship-in horse (Intrepid Heart) who has been on the grounds for 10 days has caused for a light field,” Kotulak said. “The local guys who pooled their money to buy a horse to win the Bosselman Gus Fonner stakes are looking pretty good right now with their Intrepid Heart as the 7-5 morning-line favorite.”

Convention, owned and trained by Greg Lebsock and ridden by veteran jockey Jake Olesiak, is 7-2. Convention has been running at Sunland Park, New Mexico.

“I’ve watched the Bosselman over the years, and it’s just a nice race,” Lebsock said. “I’m very grateful to participate and try to get a chunk of it and see what we can do.”

Wrath, trained by Gilbert Ecoffey and ridden by Bryan McNeil, is 8-1. Hold Tight, ridden by Adrian Ramos and trained by Stetson Mitchell, is 12-1.

Lebsack is hoping the race sets up well for his horse.

“That horse of Gonzalez’s has some speed,” Lebsock said. “If two or three of them are out there maybe wing dinging it, we can sit right behind them and come run them down and catch them.”

There is a possibility of rain in the Grand Island area Friday and into Saturday. Gonzalez isn’t too concerned about a muddy track.

“Its a Wrap likes the mud,” Gonzalez said. “If we got some rain that would only help a little bit. I don’t think it will be a problem for us if it rains.”

Bosselman Field

1, Stephens’ Answer (Bethke) 12-1

2, Convention (Olesiak) 7-2

3, Intrepid Heart (Tohill) 7-5

4, Wrath (McNeil) 8-1

5, Hold Tight (Ramos) 12-1

6, Its a Wrap (Roman) 9-5

Fonner Park Entries

Friday’s

Post time: 3 p.m.

First Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Mischievous Devil (Chickeness) 120 9-2

2, Midnight Drama (Olesiak) 124 2-1

3, Order of the Day (Jude) 120 7-2

4, Crimson Trace (McNeil) 124 6-1

5, Street N Sour (Martinez) 120 9-5

6, Forgery (Ramos) 124, 15-1

Second Race, $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Ready to Charm (Roman) 124 3-1

2, Amoreena Star (Martinez) 124 7-2

3, Soybean (McNeil) 124 10-1

4, Untethered Soul (Olesiak) 124 9-2

5, Flan (Bethke) 124 5-2

6, Grand Slam Homerun (Ramos) 124 4-1

Third Race, $9,680, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Creeds Revenge (McNeil) 124 15-1

2, Miss Addisyn K (Olesiak) 119 8-5

3, P R Why Not (Bethke) 124 8-1

4, Report to Duty (Haar) 124 5-1

5, Pickles N Me (Roman) 124 7-5

6, Pete and Repete (Tohill) 124 15-1

7, J Train (Ramos) 124 8-1

Fourth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Rineshaft (Jude) 124 9-5

2, Deja Crew (Haar) 124 8-1

3, Contraband (Olesiak) 124 2-1

4, I’m Lucky (Luark) 124 15-1

5, Papa Caballero (Martinez) 124 12-1

6, Felon (Chickeness) 124 15-1

7, Yodelers Way (Bethke) 124 6-1

8, Beau Gosse (Roman) 124 5-1

Fifth Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six And A Half Furlongs.

1, Ticker (Bethke) 124 15-1

2, Goveness Sheila (McNeil) 124 7-2

3, Couverture (Roman) 124 9-2

4, Miss Wrote (Chickeness) 124 15-1

5, Moon Lovin (Olesiak) 124 5-1

6, Sweet Capri (Jude) 124 4-1

7, Heavens Princess (Ramos) 120 10-1

8, Sentimental Cross (Martineza) 124 9-5

Sixth Race, $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile Seventy Yards.

1, Unbroken Song (McNeil) 124 5-1

2, Macho Madness (Olesiak) 124 5-2

3, Baudette Blizzard (Jude124) 2-1

4, Kamikaze Judge (Bethke) 124 6-1

5, Jazzy Justin (Ramos) 124 12-1

6, American Camp (Roman) 124 15-1

7, Makabim (Martinez) 124 10-1

8, On the Bridge (Haar) 124 12-1

Seventh Race, $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Social Elizabeth (Martinez) 120 5-2

2, Hot Habanero (McNeil) 124 10-1

3, Malibu Rose (Roman) 120 8-5

4, Scarlett O’Hanna (Ramos) 124 12-1

5, High On Life (Haar) 124 10-1

6, Rabbit Twenty Two (Tohill) 124 3-1

7, Indyd’oro (Jude) 124 15-1

8, E Z Breez (Olesiak) s124 15-1

9, Inspiratus (Chickeness, Gourneau, 120 12-1

Eighth Race, $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Just Splendid (Bethke) 124 3-1

2, Remarkable Charm (Haar) 124 15-1

3, Brew Casa (McNeil) 124 10-1

4, Goodnightloving (Olesiak) 124 5-1

5, New Years Love (Roman) 124 9-2

6, Five B C (Luark) 124 15-1

7, Jack’s Party Girl (Tohill) 124 15-1

8, Lil Miss de Buy (Ramos) 124 8-1

9, Stern (Martinez) 124 4-1

10, Charm and Sarcasm (Jude) 124 7-2

Monk's Moneymakers

Race 1

1, No. 5, Street N Sour — Flattered greatly by Subscription and Handy Boy both winning next time out.

2, No. 1, Mischievous Devil — Had a nice third against Cantwaittograduate.

3, No. 2, Midnight Drama — Has hit exacta three times this meet.

Race 2

1, No. 1, Ready to Charm — Hard to pick against Gonzalez/Roman duo.

2, No. 6, Grand Slam Homerun — When yu win by six lengths going four furlongs its impressive.

3, No. 5, Flan, She won here last year off a similar layoff.

Race 3

1, No. 5, Pickles N Me — Was the only horse gaining ground on Joeys Valentine on 4/9.

2, No. 2, Miss Addisyn K — DCA with a strong pair of aces in here.

3, No. 3, P R Why Not — Likes minor awards.

Race 4

1, No. 3, Contraband — Four furlong specialist.

2, No. 1, Rimeshaff — Southwestern invader makes Fonner debut.

3, No. 7, Yodeler’s Way — Drops in class today.

Race 5

1, No. 8, Sentimental Cross — Broke maiden last race, tackles winners today.

2, No. 2, Goveness Sheila — Toss last race.

3, No. 6, Sweet Capri — Keeps improving.

Race 6

1, No. 7, Makabim — Has been facing much stronger fields, big ML odds.

2, No. 2, Macho Madness — Coming off a nice win.

3, No. 3, Baudette Blizzard — Repeat of race two back would make him hard to beat.

Race 7

1, No. 3, Malibu Rose — Beaten favorite in last, should be well backed again today.

2, No. 1, Social Elizabeth — Should be slugging it out with top choice from the get-go.

3, No. 6, Rabbit Twenty Two — May benefit from hot pace.

Race 8

1, No. 8, Lil Miss de Buy — Won four races last year.

2, No. 5, New Year’s Love — Attracts leading rider Roman.

3, No. 1, Just Splendid — In the money in three straight races.

Best Bet of the Day

Race 1, No. 5 Sweet N Sour

Longshot Play of the Day

Race 8, No. 7 Jacks Party Girl

$20 Play of the Day

Race 1, $20 Daily Double No. 5 Sweet N Sour with No. 1 Ready to Charm

Fonner Park Standings

Jockeys

Jockey R 1st 2nd 3rd Total $

Kevin Roman 169 64 22 19 $318,716

Armando Martinez 214 46 45 33 $280,370

Jake L. Olesiak 193 31 26 22 $222,481

Adrian B. Ramos 186 22 34 21 $170,507

Dakota Wood 164 21 32 24 $146,637

Bryan McNeil 137 13 15 20 $108,555

Scott A. Bethke 152 12 13 20 $90,312

John Jude 148 11 11 24 $90,420

Ken S. Tohill 114 7 15 24 $84,337

Nathan Haar 139 7 14 19 $73,959

Trainers

Trainer S 1st 2nd 3rd Total $

Isai V. Gonzalez 146 53 23 17 $285,047

Mark N. Hibdon 101 24 29 11 $144,807

David C. Anderson 120 23 15 15 $163,817

Kelli Martinez 97 22 20 19 $143,482

Stetson Mitchell 149 14 25 18 $110,669

Gregorio P. Rivera 43 10 6 3 $61,312

Gilbert W. Ecoffey 94 9 9 10 $56,297

Mark Lemburg 55 9 6 7 $44,902

Marissa Black 80 6 14 9 $63,040

Robert G. Hoffman 41 6 3 4 $41,319

