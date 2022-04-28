Six entered for Bosselman

The 33rd running of the Bosselman Pump and Pantry/Gus Fonner Stakes attracted a field of six for Saturday’s $75,000 race.

Intrepid Heart, trained by Joe Hawley and owned by Jesse Jakubowski and Roger Morse, is the morning-line favorite at 7-5 for the 1 1-16th mile race. The 6-year-old gelding, who was bred in Kentucky by WinStar Farm, has eight wins in 23 career starts with earnings of $408,482.

Intrepid Heart finished third in the 2019 G3 Peter Pan Stakes and was eighth in the Belmont Stakes.

Intrepid Heart will be ridden by veteran jockey Ken Tohill, who enters Friday’s eight-race card with 3,998 career wins.

Fonner Park’s leading trainer Isai Gonzalez has two entered. Its a Wrap, ridden by Fonner’s leading jockey Kevin Roman, is 9-5 on the morning line. Its a Wrap has three wins in three starts at Fonner, including a 6 1-2 length win in the Dowd Mile on April 9.

“He’s run three times and he’s won all of them,” Gonzalez said. “We didn’t know if we would run him in the Bosselman before we came here. After the way he ran we decided to give it a shot in the big race.”

Its a Wrap has the speed to go out fast, but in winning a six-furlong race at Fonner in his first out here he showed he can come from behind.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Gonzalez said. “When he ran six furlongs he came off the pace. Then when he ran a mile he went to the lead so he kind of surprised me a little bit. In the past before we got him when he ran route races he always took the lead.”

Gonzalez will also send

Stephen’s Answer to the post with jockey Scott Bethke aboard. Stephen’s Answer, a 9-year-old Maryland-bred gelding, won three straight races at Delta Downs after Gonzalez claimed him for $10,000 on Dec. 8. He has 17 wins in 68 career starts with earnings of $356,784.

“He’s a nice horse,” Gonzalez said. “He’s won a lot of races. We did some good at Delta with him. At some point we thought he was a little bit better than Its a Wrap. We’ve had better luck lately with Its a Wrap, but Stephen’s Answer is a nice horse.”

There were 30 horses nominated for the Bosselman. Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak said some of them may not have wanted to go against the competition that was already here.

“We had terrific response with our nominations to the race, but having a bear of a local horse (Its a Wrap) and an accomplished ship-in horse (Intrepid Heart) who has been on the grounds for 10 days has caused for a light field,” Kotulak said. “The local guys who pooled their money to buy a horse to win the Bosselman Gus Fonner stakes are looking pretty good right now with their Intrepid Heart as the 7-5 morning-line favorite.”

Convention, owned and trained by Greg Lebsock and ridden by veteran jockey Jake Olesiak, is 7-2. Convention has been running at Sunland Park, New Mexico.

“I’ve watched the Bosselman over the years, and it’s just a nice race,” Lebsock said. “I’m very grateful to participate and try to get a chunk of it and see what we can do.”

Wrath, trained by Gilbert Ecoffey and ridden by Bryan McNeil, is 8-1. Hold Tight, ridden by Adrian Ramos and trained by Stetson Mitchell, is 12-1.

Lebsack is hoping the race sets up well for his horse.

“That horse of Gonzalez’s has some speed,” Lebsock said. “If two or three of them are out there maybe wing dinging it, we can sit right behind them and come run them down and catch them.”

There is a possibility of rain in the Grand Island area Friday and into Saturday. Gonzalez isn’t too concerned about a muddy track.

“Its a Wrap likes the mud,” Gonzalez said. “If we got some rain that would only help a little bit. I don’t think it will be a problem for us if it rains.”