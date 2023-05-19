The Nebraska State Patrol arrested six people during the debate over gender-affirming care and abortion at the State Capitol Friday afternoon.

The arrests took place amid debate over Legislative Bill 574, which ultimately passed final reading in a 33-15 vote.

LB 574 will ban gender-affirming surgeries for individuals under 19, and task the state’s chief medical officer with establishing restrictions on puberty blockers and hormone therapy for the same age group. It will also ban abortions at 12 weeks past gestation.

The first people taken into custody were a 24-year-old from Omaha and a 36-year-old from Lincoln who were arrested at approximately 2:40 p.m. on suspicion of obstructing a government operation and disturbing the peace after they threw objects over the balcony and onto the legislative floor, according to a press release from the state patrol.

A 25-year-old from Lincoln was then arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace and trespassing after yelling repeatedly and refusing orders to leave the balcony, according to the release.

After Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly ordered the balconies to be cleared for the remained of the debate, a 56-year-old Seward woman refused to leave after troopers gave repeated orders to vacate the balcony, the release said. She was arrested on suspicion of disobeying a lawful order.

Around 3:25 p.m., a 40-year-old Lincoln man was seen intentionally preventing a sergeant-at-arms from opening a door in the back of the legislative chamber, according to the release. The man was noncompliant when told to leave the area and asked to vacate the Capitol, and then resisted when a trooper attempted to take him into custody, the release said. He was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and trespassing.

While state troopers were attempting to arrest the 40-year-old, a 33-year-old Lincoln woman tried to push past a trooper. Another trooper held the woman back, after which the woman allegedly punched the trooper in the chest, according to the release. She was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer.

All six people were taken to the Lancaster County Jail, the release said.