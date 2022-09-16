Skydiving accident reported at Crete airport

A skydiving accident reportedly occurred Thursday afternoon at the Crete Municipal Airport, where SkyDive Atlas offers what its website describes as "the only professional tandem skydiving operation in the state of Nebraska."

In a message to the Journal Star, Sean Tillery, who owns SkyDive Atlas, did not specifically confirm whether a fatal accident occurred but offered thoughts to affected families.

"We are very sad and our hearts and thoughts go out to the families," he wrote.

Tillery said the company will cooperate with any local or federal investigations into the incident.

In response to follow-up questions on Thursday's wind conditions and whether the company was still offering dives Friday, Tiller said, "We are all grieving."

It's unclear how many people were injured in the reported accident at the airport Thursday.

Crete Police Chief Steve Hensel did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment Friday, and a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately respond to a call or email.