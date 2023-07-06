Washington, D.C. — Constituents of Third District Congressman Adrian Smith, R-Neb., are invited to meet with a member of his staff at an upcoming mobile office in Aurora, Central City and Minden.

Third District residents can meet directly with a member of Smith’s staff at a mobile office about federal issues, receive assistance with a federal agency, or take advantage of the services available through his office.

Smith, who has offices in Grand Island and Scottsbluff, will provide a staff member at the following times and locations:

Aurora: 4 to 5 pm. Tuesday, July 11, Alice M. Farr Library, 1603 L St.

Minden: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, Kearney County Courthouse 424 N. Colorado Ave.

Central City: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, Merrick County Courthouse, 1510 18th St.

For more information, contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900 or his Scottsbluff office at 308-633-6333.