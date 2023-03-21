State scores
Boys
Bennington 11, Lincoln Northwest 0
Columbus 2, Grand Island 1
Columbus Scotus 10, Columbus Lakeview 0
Conestoga 1, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 0
Lexington 4, York 2
Lincoln Pius X 3, Lincoln High 1 (OT)
Lincoln Southeast 3, Norfolk 1
Lincoln Southwest 4, Lincoln North Star 0
Madison 2, Seward 0
Millard North 1, Creighton Preparatory School 0 (SO)
Millard South 2, Omaha Westside 1 (SO)
Northwest 2, Kearney Catholic 0
Omaha Benson 4, Omaha Buena Vista 1
Omaha Central 4, Omaha North 0
Omaha Northwest 1, Millard West 0
Ralston 1, Beatrice 0
Girls
Auburn 1, Crete 0 (OT)
Bennington 9, Lincoln Northwest 0
Columbus 2, Norfolk 0
Columbus Scotus 10, Columbus Lakeview 0
Gretna 1, Papillion-LaVista 0
Gross Catholic 2, Ralston 0
Kearney 3, Fremont 0
Lexington 11, York 1
Lincoln East 3, Lincoln Northeast 0
Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 1, Platteview 0
Northwest 4, Kearney Catholic 0
Omaha Duchesne Academy 3, Omaha Concordia 1
Omaha Mercy 1, Omaha Central 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 10, South Sioux City 0