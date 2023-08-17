Thursday's scores
Aurora 15, Lexington 0
Central City 13, Boone Central 0
Columbus Lakeview 8, Grand Island CC 1
Gering 7, McCook 4
Gothenburg 4, Gering 2
Gretna 14, Omaha Marian 1
Hastings 7, Northwest 6
Lincoln East 10, Grand Island 0
Lincoln East 11, Grand Island 2
Omaha Westview 10, Omaha Central 2
McCook 4, Gothenburg 2
Polk County 11, Highway 91 3
St. Paul 10, O'Neill 2
Wahoo 9, Plattsmouth 0
York 3, Centura-Central Valley 2
Area boxscores
CCV 100 100 0-2 5 1
York 002 000 1-3 6 2
WP-Mattox. LP-Lauritsen. 2B-CCV: Suntych. HR-CCV: Lauritsen.