Sophie is a very sweet and affectionate 1 y/o mixed breed (we think possibly Aussie mix). She came to our... View on PetFinder
Sophie
Jerry Billington likes to sit outside his home on East Eighth Street, feeding peanuts to birds and squirrels.
Grand Island police have identified the driver who ran into two trees Monday night at Riverside Golf Course.
Investigators arrested Jason A. Jones after linking the Laurel man to a pair of receipts and a gun left at the scene of two Thursday morning house fires.
LAUREL — Police on Friday arrested a man in the killings of four people in a small northeast Nebraska town where it had been more than 100 yea…
“Usually, abortions are performed in hospitals, and doctors are involved, and it’s not the type of stuff that occurred in this case.”
Mid-Nebraska Disposal of Grand Island has been cited for 18 violations by the U.S. Department of Labor in connection with the February death o…
I KNOW I went overboard with these 8-Man Linemen, but every single one of these warriors deserve a mention. Please give a tip of the hat to th…
Island Oasis manager Diane Miller grew up in a swimming pool. The last thirty years the self-described "Pool Rat" has worked for Grand Island Parks & Recreation.
Olivia Newton-John, the Australian singer who charmed generations of viewers in the blockbuster movie "Grease," died today, according to a statement from her husband. She was 73.
$2.4 million gift go Grand Island school district will endow Charles & Bessie Frith Scholarship Fund
She always said she wanted to invest in students who had the “fire in their belly” for success.