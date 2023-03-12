HASTINGS — South Central Nebraska Right to Life will host Souper Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at the Adams County Fairgrounds, Old Community Service Building, 947 S. Baltimore in Hastings.

The menu includes chili or chicken noodle soups and a dessert, with an opportunity to dine-in or drive-thru.

This is a freewill offering event, with a suggested minimum donation of $10 per quart of soup.

Those wishing to order more than four quarts of soup, are asked to call 402-469-6335 at least two days ahead of time to reserve your order.

For those unable to attend, a gift donation can be sent to: South Central Nebraska Right to Life, P.O. Box 391, Hastings, NE 68902-0391.